Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph on Monday issued a stern warning to Congress leaders against publicly voicing dissatisfaction with the government's functioning, following public criticism from two party leaders over its decisions and actions.

Joseph, who is also the KPCC president, told the media that party members had been advised against making public remarks that could trigger controversies.

"Everyone is obliged to strictly adhere to the party's code of conduct," Joseph said, adding that the leadership would have to report any violations to the national leadership.

The remarks come shortly after senior leader Adoor Prakash and MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with the government's functioning.

Prakash had voiced his displeasure with Chief Minister V D Satheesan over the lack of consultation within the ruling front. As the UDF convenor, Prakash had openly objected to the media about the lack of consultation with him, while clarifying that he did not oppose the decisions themselves. The issue was subsequently brought to the attention of the AICC, which held discussions with both leaders.

Similarly, Kuzhalnadan had openly criticised the delay in registering an FIR in the CMRL-Exalogic case based on findings by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as well as the government's decision to proceed with a preliminary probe into the matter. He alleged that the move benefited Pinarayi Vijayan, who was named as an accused in the case.

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The issue has also triggered a rift within the Congress, with several leaders expressing dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the case.

The government subsequently registered an FIR following a direction from the Kerala High Court.

While Joseph sought to play down the controversy, stating that the government had already registered the FIR and that the matter was under consideration, the Advocate General's arguments before the High Court have also left several Congress leaders unhappy.

Joseph, however, maintained that the party was not afraid of anyone and was in no hurry to register a case. He said the decision to conduct a preliminary probe was based on certain Supreme Court rulings.