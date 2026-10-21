Thiruvananthapuram: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor at a spa near Kovalam is conducting investigations in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai to establish possible links in the case, State Police Chief Ravada Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday.

The Kovalam Police on Tuesday arrested a state government health inspector in connection with the case. The police suspect that the official had financial interests in the spa through a benami arrangement.

“The SIT is approaching the case seriously. The team is conducting investigations in Andhra Pradesh and Chennai to establish links. Instructions have been issued to check whether illegal activities are taking place at any spa in Kerala. We have already made arrests in this case and invoked sections related to trafficking,” the DGP said.

He said the police had also ordered inspections of spas across the state to identify establishments involved in illicit activities.

"Kerala has around 800 spas. We are examining the licence conditions of every spa and monitoring whether any illegal activities are taking place. Strict action will be taken against offenders based on intelligence inputs,” Chandrasekhar said.

“The police has already taken action against several spas following inspections on October 17,” he said, adding that enforcement would be carried out without affecting establishments operating legally. “This is not a one-time operation. We will continue to monitor the situation,” he added.

Health inspector Anurup was taken into custody around 11 am on Tuesday. Investigators traced alleged financial links after examining digital evidence recovered from the mobile phone of Nishanth, another accused arrested earlier in the case. The evidence reportedly pointed to the health inspector's financial interests in the establishment.

The case concerns the alleged sexual exploitation of a minor girl who was reportedly brought to Kerala by her maternal aunt and the latter's husband using forged identity documents. The documents, including an Aadhaar card, allegedly misrepresented the girl's age as 20.

The teenager was allegedly made to work at several spas in the region from July. The exploitation came to light after she developed a relationship with a young man working at one of the establishments and attempted to flee with him. Subsequent counselling revealed the alleged abuse, prompting police intervention.

The case has prompted a statewide drive against illegal activities at spa and wellness establishments.

According to the police, 586 of Kerala's 821 registered facilities have been inspected. Fourteen cases have been registered and five people arrested, while notices have been served on 44 spas for alleged violations of statutory and operational norms.

The police are continuing inspections and examining licensing conditions to identify establishments violating the law.