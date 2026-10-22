A probe ordered by the Director of Medical Education (DME) has found lapses in the treatment of Haseena, a Changanassery native who died at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital, Health Minister K Muraleedharan said. He, however, declined to disclose the nature of the lapses.

Haseena, a resident of Puthuparambu, was undergoing treatment in the General Surgery ward. She died around 3.30 am on October 1. Her relatives filed a complaint with the Gandhinagar police alleging lapses in her treatment.

She had undergone laparoscopic surgery for a hernia at the Medical College Hospital on September 18. According to her relatives, she was discharged on the third day after the procedure and sent home. After returning home, she developed high fever and was readmitted to the hospital. Hospital authorities informed the family that the fever was due to an infection.

Her condition later deteriorated, and she was admitted again on September 27. Relatives said doctors subsequently performed an open abdominal surgery. Her health continued to worsen during treatment, eventually leading to her death.

The DME had appointed a three-member panel to investigate allegations of medical negligence in her treatment. The panel's findings confirmed lapses, the minister said, without specifying what went wrong.