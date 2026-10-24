Thavanur: For agri-entrepreneurs, moving up the value chain from cocoa farming to finished products often hits a major bottleneck - processing. To tackle the intensive labour and time involved, the Kelappaji College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology (KCAET) in Thavanur has developed a range of machines to simplify various stages of cocoa processing, from breaking open the pods to making chocolate.

The machines were developed jointly by KCAET (under Kerala Agricultural University) and the ICAR–All India Coordinated Research Project on Food Processing; the equipment has been intentionally engineered to be “gender-friendly, aiming to significantly reduce physical strain and make cocoa processing far more accessible to women entrepreneurs.

Dedicated machines have been built for key individual stages: cracking the tough outer cocoa husks, separating the pulp from the seeds, fermenting, drying, and winnowing the beans. The initiative is already seeing commercial success. The pod-breaking machine has already hit the market with initial commercial sales, while the university has formally cleared the transfer of technology for the depulping and fermentation units to facilitate broader manufacturing and adoption.