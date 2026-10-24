Sowing seeds across an acre of farmland in just five minutes may sound ambitious, but drones are making it possible in Kerala’s Kole wetlands. Capable of carrying up to 30 kg of seeds or granular fertilisers, the spreader drone is helping farmers save time and carry out farm work more efficiently. Behind this initiative is 41-year-old Raheed Usman from Edassery in Vadanappally, Thrissur, who is bringing this technology to the fields through his company, Drone Wave.

Raheed started Drone Wave five years ago after gaining experience as a drone pilot in Dubai and Kerala. His latest venture, the spreader drone, has been in high demand over the past six months, particularly for sowing seeds in the Kole wetlands. "I was working as a draftsman in the road department in Dubai. Later, I started drone videography and acquired a licence to pilot drones. I started a company there, but it was difficult to maintain because of the numerous restrictions in the country. I then identified an opportunity to use drones in the agricultural sector in Kerala. I returned and started Drone Wave," Raheed said.

The company now operates six drones designed for different purposes, including farming, research and development, and events. The spreader drone is among the latest additions to the company’s services. It is used to sow seeds and spread granular fertilisers across farmland. With a carrying capacity of 30 kg and a tank fitted underneath, it can cover an acre in around five to seven minutes. Depending on field conditions and the operation, the time taken can be as little as four to five minutes per acre, Raheed said. The spreader drone, sourced from SYSERO at a cost of ₹9 lakh, has been used in Pullazhy and Cherpu in Thrissur, as well as in other locations across Kottayam, Alappuzha and Kochi.

Vijayan K K, a farmer in the Kole wetlands where the drone was used, said the shortage of labourers often makes it difficult to complete farm work within a short period. "It is hard to get workers now. Malayalis are almost non-existent in this line of work, and migrant labourers are also hard to come by, especially when we need the work to be completed quickly," he told Onmanorama. Vijayan said he had come across several videos on social media showing drones being used for sowing seeds. When he learnt that Raheed had the latest model, which could complete the work faster, he decided to try it on his farm. "Initially, there were a few glitches related to the moisture content of the seeds, as this was a new experience for me. Once we figured that out, it took only a few minutes to sow seeds across my 2.6 acres of land," he said. At ₹900, the service was reasonably priced compared with the cost of hiring workers, Vijayan said.

However, operating an agricultural drone requires more than just a licence. Pilots need practical experience in manoeuvring drones over farmland, where field conditions can make operations challenging. "We are a team of seven, with me as the pilot and the others working as co-pilots. It is not enough to have a licence to fly drones. In the agricultural sector, what matters is experience and the ability to navigate through farmlands," Raheed said.

Apart from spreader drones, the company also provides sprayer drones, or Kisan drones, for spraying fertilisers in agricultural fields. "These can also used to spray fertilisers on trees like rambutan and to place nets over them," Raheed said. "We get calls from farmers, universities, research and development projects, and Krishi Bhavans," Raheed told Onmanorama.