Kerala lottery Karunya KR-773 result today 24/10/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for KX 899863 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya KR-773 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Saturday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr – KX 899863
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
Second prize: ₹25 Lakh - KN 508592
Third prize: ₹10 Lakh - KT 982060
Fourth prize: ₹5000 – 0146, 1073, 2966, 3229, 3283,3924, 4317, 4498, 5569, 5606, 6369, 6464, 6505, 7994, 8070, 8934, 9112, 9285, 9442
Fifth prize: ₹2000 – 0616, 2313, 3172, 6134, 8893, 8902
Sixth prize: ₹1000 – 0007, 0348, 1547, 1671, 2110, 2427, 2431, 3034, 4031, 4635, 4741, 5047, 5106, 5306, 5405, 5440, 6365, 7125, 7198, 7305, 7617, 7751, 8289, 8408, 9568
Seventh prize: ₹500 - 0246, 0295, 0464, 0884, 1365, 1463, 1888, 1923, 2022, 2160, 2358, 2492, 2582, 2595, 2685, 2794, 2932, 3305, 3555, 3602, 3755, 3766, 3959, 3972, 4086, 4132, 4153, 4265, 4389, 4450, 4517, 4571, 4996, 5017, 5030, 5248, 5353, 5355, 5582, 5725, 5759, 5777, 5811, 5964, 6078, 6177, 6198, 6207, 6339, 6506, 6519, 6521, 6557, 7414, 7461, 7476, 7525, 7861, 8078, 8090, 8116, 8269, 8519, 8796, 8929, 9075, 9088, 9157, 9340, 9389, 9477, 9629, 9658, 9709, 9805, 9994
Eighth prize: ₹200 - 0067, 0096, 0110, 0155, 0196, 0378, 0444, 0454, 0646, 0753, 0766, 0815, 0913, 1011, 1113, 1162, 1221, 1373, 1394, 1489, 1503, 1543, 1840, 1847, 1911, 1969, 2007, 2019, 2201, 2340, 2552, 2787, 2798, 2880, 2908, 2940, 2986, 3432, 3503, 3842, 4013, 4223, 4279, 4294, 4359, 4557, 4562, 4727, 5094, 5229, 5343, 5422, 5527, 5595, 5649, 5851, 6003, 6037, 6039, 6362, 6395, 6431, 6455, 6554, 6623, 6745, 6936, 7047, 7166, 7201, 7220, 7314, 7393, 7469, 7670, 7692, 7893, 8120, 8135, 8249, 8377, 8439, 8471, 8740, 9053, 9064, 9126, 9343, 9360, 9735, 9747, 9826
Ninth prize: ₹100 - 0085, 0156, 0349, 0358, 0361, 0546, 0578, 0727, 0821, 0831, 0867, 0872, 0881, 0892, 0907, 0996, 1021, 1191, 1280, 1423, 1544, 1602, 1662, 1697, 1848, 1895, 2010, 2032, 2145, 2147, 2233, 2457, 2473, 2482, 2575, 2606, 2693, 2781, 2812, 2879, 3145, 3157, 3180, 3190, 3221, 3222, 3243, 3281, 3284, 3489, 3634, 3638, 3695, 3703, 3740, 3811, 3933, 3946, 3960, 4008, 4042, 4155, 4202, 4221, 4236, 4334, 4402, 4442, 4462, 4610, 4713, 4726, 4755, 4793, 4865, 4900, 4973, 4990, 5158, 5180, 5195, 5238, 5346, 5586, 5642, 5663, 5802, 5807, 5842, 6183, 6189, 6235, 6320, 6361, 6562, 6597, 6602, 6618, 6687, 6772, 6780, 6804, 6891, 6944, 6949, 6969, 7064, 7140, 7721, 7758, 7894, 7895, 7934, 7938, 7995, 8004, 8087, 8142, 8149, 8230, 8268, 8412, 8422, 8640, 8732, 8814, 8840, 8924, 9047, 9070, 9091, 9156, 9182, 9211, 9241, 9287, 9289, 9400, 9725, 9734, 9746, 9784, 9797, 9856
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Suvarna Keralam SK-74 23-10-2026
Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.