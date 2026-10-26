Kerala lottery Bhagyathara BT-77 result today 26/10/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for BJ 186570 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Bhagyathara BT-77 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Monday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr –BJ 186570
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
Second prize: ₹30 Lakhs- BM 141560
Third prize: ₹5 Lakhs- BJ 210059
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Fourth prize: ₹5000
0042, 0228, 0727, 1308, 1651, 2240, 3645, 3689, 3976, 4725, 4789, 6326, 6638, 7146, 7337, 8343, 9154, 9470, 9736
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Fifth prize: ₹2000
0795, 1008, 3718, 5603, 5804, 6191
Sixth prize: ₹1000
0217, 0740, 0766, 0907, 0998, 1230, 1842, 2038, 2329, 2407, 2581, 2987, 3177, 3516, 4062, 4088, 4308, 4886, 5209, 6311, 6314, 6622, 7381, 7740, 9111
Seventh prize: ₹500
0057, 0212, 0291, 0443, 0526, 0909, 0925, 1010, 1153, 1376, 1392, 1537, 1557, 1700, 1724, 1887, 1952, 2026, 2070, 2225, 2405, 2555, 2713, 2879, 2969, 3084, 3199, 3345, 3372, 3420, 3672, 3738, 3766, 3959, 4084, 4377, 4551, 4740, 4752, 4889, 4978, 5047, 5101, 5526, 5900, 5947, 5999, 6303, 6331, 6364, 6699, 6805, 6829, 7011, 7176, 7196, 7201, 7227, 7494, 7669, 7827, 8315, 8363, 8371, 8465, 8597, 8665, 8756, 8854, 8877, 8928, 9029, 9104, 9372, 9667, 9823
Eighth prize: ₹200
0086, 0166, 0226, 0261, 0495, 1130, 1211, 1232, 1306, 1307, 1335, 1407, 1409, 1585, 1607, 2004, 2107, 2119, 2260, 2358, 2448, 2528, 2642, 2765, 2778, 2892, 2928, 3118, 3247, 3280, 3284, 3344, 3347, 3622, 3628, 3866, 3882, 4271, 4312, 4331, 4360, 4631, 4716, 4737, 4796, 4911, 4960, 5033, 5049, 5161, 5177, 5332, 5449, 5580, 5656, 5944, 5997, 6019, 6028, 6111, 6122, 6228, 6276, 6470, 6528, 6540, 6572, 6605, 6786, 6809, 6876, 6921, 7061, 7446, 7679, 7718, 7927, 8019, 8320, 8893, 9160, 9248, 9295, 9325, 9333, 9386, 9419, 9468, 9558, 9662, 9831, 9847, 9924, 9991
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ninth prize: ₹ 100
0012, 0056, 0119, 0174, 0252, 0269, 0283, 0309, 0451, 0478, 0552, 0606, 0656, 0660, 0805, 0867, 0935, 0938, 1052, 1337, 1384, 1478, 1627, 1680, 1771, 1830, 1859, 1870, 1953, 1988, 2039, 2156, 2209, 2306, 2320, 2321, 2366, 2579, 2583, 2804, 2977, 3030, 3087, 3115, 3143, 3170, 3379, 3398, 3453, 3471, 3589, 3648, 3658, 3667, 3711, 3726, 3758, 3765, 3768, 3982, 4015, 4029, 4035, 4061, 4068, 4073, 4289, 4301, 4325, 4476, 4481, 4569, 4575, 4754, 4853, 5098, 5162, 5330, 5331, 5375, 5461, 5560, 5568, 5569, 5583, 5592, 5647, 5704, 5737, 5827, 5839, 5931, 5941, 6088, 6098, 6172, 6317, 6324, 6389, 6414, 6492, 6529, 6595, 6607, 6654, 6708, 6883, 6891, 6999, 7042, 7086, 7125, 7343, 7345, 7419, 7425, 7542, 7592, 7633, 7646, 7683, 7721, 7941, 7960, 7985, 8121, 8175, 8354, 8522, 8587, 9249, 9263, 9360, 9484, 9519, 9597, 9650, 9654, 9655, 9685, 9714, 9744, 9788, 9925
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Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.