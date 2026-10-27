Angamaly: The realization of the proposed railway overbridge (ROB) at the Champannoor level crossing now hinges on financial clearance and land acquisition support from the state government.

While land acquisition falls under the purview of the state government, funds for the project are yet to be sanctioned, despite a token allocation in a previous budget. Officials indicate that if dedicated funds are earmarked in the upcoming state budget, construction can proceed without further delay.

Demand for the overbridge has intensified following a fatal accident four days ago, in which a pedestrian was struck by a train while attempting to cross the tracks while the gate was closed. Commuters and pedestrians routinely cross by ducking beneath the gate, presenting significant safety hazards.

The level crossing is a critical artery for freight and commuter traffic, serving nearly 200 commercial establishments in the Champannoor industrial corridor, including the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns and the Kerala State Bamboo Corporation. Unlike standard crossings that close only for passing traffic, the Champannoor gate's proximity to the railway station means it frequently remains shut even when trains are halted at the platforms, compounding traffic bottlenecks.

Meanwhile, preliminary work from Southern Railway has gained momentum. Soil testing was completed recently, and the General Arrangement Drawing (GAD), the core engineering blueprint for the bridge, has been submitted to the Railway authorities for clearance.

Once the GAD is approved, the state can initiate the acquisition of land required for the approach roads on either side, a process officials expect will encounter few obstacles. Rapid approval of the GAD will also clear the way to initiate the tendering process. Procedural hurdles for the overbridge were previously cleared after the state government shelved the SilverLine semi-high-speed rail project.