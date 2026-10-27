Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday suspended four police officers attached to the Cheranalloor Police Station over lapses in the investigation into a fatal car accident involving the minor son of a judicial officer.

Those suspended are CI Shyamkumar, Station House Officer Vishwajith P S, and civil police officers Manoj K P and Arun Joy.

The announcement came towards the end of the day's proceedings in the Assembly, after Chennithala had earlier promised that action would be taken against the officers before 4 pm. At around 4.25 pm, he intervened in the House proceedings and announced the suspensions.

The action followed a preliminary report submitted by ADGP (Law and Order) P Vijayan, who visited the victim's family and the accident site on Tuesday. Vijayan also visited the Cheranalloor police station to investigate allegations of serious procedural lapses and preferential treatment in the case.

The Home Minister expressed displeasure over the police's handling of the case, questioning why relatively lenient charges that could enable the accused to secure bail had been invoked in the death of 55-year-old Jayabalakrishnan, a small-time businessman who was killed in the crash.

“I asked the DGP on what basis weak sections, which could easily fetch bail, were charged against a person who had killed a poor man with his reckless driving. The government is under no obligation to justify the irresponsible deeds of the police,” Chennithala said while responding to an adjournment motion in the Assembly.

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Jayabalakrishnan, who owned a teashop, was killed in the accident involving a Mercedes-Benz allegedly driven recklessly by the 17-year-old.

The victim's relatives have accused the police of attempting to shield the teenager because of his father's judicial position. They alleged that police personnel seized their mobile phones to delete videos and photographs taken after the teenager was brought into custody. They also accused the officers of behaving in a hostile manner towards them.

The allegations of procedural lapses and preferential treatment prompted the Home Minister to order a probe into the police's handling of the case.