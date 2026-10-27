Panchayat members clear illegally dumped roadside waste in Thrissur's Kattakampal
-
Panchayat members Swapna Prince and Sandhya Shibu cleared illegally dumped roadside waste near the Peethikeswaram Shiva Temple after the original offender failed to do so.
-
-
The local representatives took direct action because the scattered refuse continued to cause inconvenience to residents in the Kattakampal area.
-
-
A similar cleanup incident occurred previously in the Aynoor ward, leading Panchayat President K. Jayashankar to commend the members for their prompt intervention.
Mail This Article
Kattakampal: Members of the Kattakampal Grama Panchayat stepped in to clear waste that had been dumped along the road near the Peethikeswaram Shiva Temple in Pengamuck.
Panchayat members Swapna Prince and Sandhya Shibu carried out the cleanup operation. Authorities had previously identified the individual responsible for dumping the refuse, who had initially agreed to clear it. However, as the scattered waste continued to cause an inconvenience to local residents, the two representatives took the initiative to remove it themselves.
A similar incident was reported earlier in the Aynoor ward, where an offender was tracked down and directed to clear the dumped waste under the supervision of panchayat member Monisha Rajeesh. Panchayat President K. Jayashankar commended the members for their prompt intervention in addressing the public nuisance.