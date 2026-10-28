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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Dhanalekshmi DL-75 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Wednesday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check the complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr –DE 827984
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
Second prize: ₹30 Lakhs – DL 148445
Third prize: ₹5 Lakhs – DM 731832

Fourth prize: ₹5000
2447, 2689, 2785, 4122, 4363, 4666, 6011, 6012, 6418, 6762, 6971, 8013, 8128, 8148, 8624, 8709, 8967, 9203, 9595

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Fifth prize: ₹2000
0882, 4317, 4346, 5086, 6496, 7718

Sixth prize: ₹1000
1225, 1382, 1641, 2061, 2391, 3429, 3675, 4046, 4544, 4802, 5611, 5774, 5880, 6037, 6243, 6594, 6649, 6666, 6774, 7454, 7685, 7804, 8255, 8262, 9476

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Seventh prize: ₹500
0025, 0261, 0283, 0650, 0653, 0697, 1222, 1320, 1388, 1458, 1471, 1744, 1800, 2360, 2565, 2707, 2714, 2771, 2787, 3368, 3395, 3587, 3608, 3729, 3734, 3864, 4090, 4383, 4486, 4835, 4862, 5333, 5610, 5742, 5803, 5889, 6231, 6270, 6358, 6611, 6614, 6671, 6877, 6978, 6999, 7142, 7151, 7215, 7262, 7297, 7338, 7529, 7540, 7584, 7594, 7745, 8106, 8150, 8227, 8254, 8282, 8356, 8360, 8625, 8773, 8954, 8957, 9034, 9147, 9165, 9266, 9484, 9490, 9728, 9892, 9923

Eighth prize: ₹200
0004, 0104, 0151, 0267, 0329, 0345, 0533, 0616, 0624, 0643, 0689, 1025, 1091, 1175, 1251, 1266, 1409, 1618, 1739, 1856, 1925, 2037, 2171, 2247, 2723, 2733, 2826, 2973, 3066, 3294, 3449, 3491, 3696, 3893, 3895, 4002, 4394, 4565, 4573, 4667, 4757, 4773, 4808, 4891, 4974, 5068, 5102, 5114, 5120, 5191, 5228, 5286, 5784, 5789, 5827, 5867, 5871, 6005, 6051, 6134, 6137, 6399, 6520, 6911, 6961, 7206, 7293, 7323, 7343, 7360, 7367, 7430, 7531, 7567, 7588, 7871, 8026, 8037, 8175, 8221, 8258, 8486, 8489, 8503, 8612, 8738, 8924, 8974, 9050, 9055, 9158, 9330, 9511, 9714, 9791, 9999

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Ninth prize: ₹100
0194, 0218, 0254, 0286, 0421, 0521, 0531, 0641, 0665, 0812, 0972, 1008, 1012, 1027, 1134, 1193, 1206, 1208, 1210, 1248, 1258, 1299, 1357, 1401, 1607, 1819, 1862, 1887, 1890, 1899, 1907, 1991, 2131, 2199, 2315, 2342, 2353, 2574, 2712, 2773, 2777, 2798, 2832, 2850, 2938, 2977, 3218, 3221, 3265, 3338, 3387, 3406, 3416, 3472, 3494, 3564, 3683, 3726, 3755, 3760, 3812, 3966, 3985, 4124, 4137, 4210, 4279, 4500, 4517, 4624, 4678, 4706, 4781, 4818, 4825, 5024, 5038, 5107, 5139, 5263, 5388, 5546, 5568, 5593, 5831, 5910, 5939, 6048, 6100, 6149, 6215, 6395, 6513, 6558, 6704, 7026, 7326, 7341, 7401, 7453, 7462, 7469, 7478, 7550, 7579, 7597, 7601, 7740, 7807, 7817, 7849, 7864, 8008, 8081, 8086, 8109, 8224, 8405, 8469, 8483, 8491, 8723, 8744, 8880, 8995, 9065, 9277, 9317, 9335, 9344, 9370, 9462, 9588, 9666, 9675, 9706, 9775, 9845

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Sthree Sakthi SS-543 result 27.10.2026

Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.

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