Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-647 result today 29/10/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PA 402332 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-647 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
Check the complete results here:
First prize: ₹1 cr –PA 402332
Consolation prize: ₹5,000 for the remaining series
Second prize: ₹30 Lakhs –PK 145530
Third prize: ₹5 Lakhs –PJ 785296
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Fourth prize: ₹5000
1543, 2155, 3990, 4504, 4546, 4568, 4591, 4645, 4965, 4993, 5333, 5569, 6072, 6650, 7002, 7759, 8033, 9329, 9628
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Fifth prize: ₹2000
1685, 2138, 3106, 4362, 7281, 8446
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Sixth prize: ₹1000
0006, 1060, 1962, 2400, 2534, 3112, 3291, 4300, 4311, 5086, 5930, 6315, 6330, 6423, 6635, 6809, 6887, 7286, 7571, 7868, 8499, 8604, 9312, 9422, 9732
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Seventh prize: ₹500
0192, 0566, 0713, 0952, 1021, 1100, 1169, 1450, 1468, 1496, 1738, 2036, 2114, 2146, 2288, 2524, 2564, 2623, 2830, 2867, 2945, 3104, 3406, 3523, 3644, 3755, 3864, 3904, 3926, 3957, 3978, 4110, 4124, 4199, 4251, 4304, 4329, 4592, 4828, 5191, 5243, 5394, 5795, 5866, 5952, 6084, 6121, 6153, 6264, 6291, 6477, 6525, 6900, 7316, 7326, 7344, 7582, 7689, 7851, 8173, 8320, 8530, 8558, 8723, 8818, 8921, 8933, 9128, 9136, 9349, 9408, 9573, 9685, 9701, 9852, 9987
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Eighth prize: ₹200
0016, 0031, 0268, 0301, 0565, 0728, 0738, 0841, 0876, 0956, 0968, 1221, 1261, 1279, 1419, 1445, 1629, 1830, 1851, 2145, 2456, 2664, 2789, 3016, 3043, 3264, 3495, 3615, 3634, 3689, 3903, 4067, 4470, 4756, 4950, 4952, 5109, 5253, 5257, 5621, 5626, 5634, 5682, 5788, 6081, 6088, 6099, 6125, 6187, 6229, 6372, 6375, 6545, 6572, 6693, 6912, 6999, 7044, 7066, 7366, 7433, 7447, 7628, 7721, 7742, 7769, 7794, 7832, 7908, 8065, 8109, 8207, 8305, 8433, 8535, 9035, 9185, 9307, 9414, 9502, 9533, 9717, 9743, 9945
Ninth prize: ₹100
0057, 0278, 0294, 0310, 0390, 0520, 0803, 1112, 1115, 1134, 1198, 1234, 1252, 1331, 1461, 1517, 1577, 1691, 1703, 1755, 1788, 1828, 1923, 1940, 2228, 2337, 2378, 2414, 2592, 2615, 2711, 2738, 2822, 2829, 2841, 2938, 3041, 3053, 3081, 3085, 3163, 3180, 3252, 3316, 3325, 3404, 3458, 3459, 3500, 3506, 3519, 3637, 3641, 3680, 3733, 3754, 3781, 3854, 3971, 4020, 4069, 4101, 4129, 4228, 4233, 4244, 4283, 4349, 4438, 4478, 4496, 4518, 4548, 4620, 4637, 4658, 4714, 4824, 4838, 4873, 4947, 4974, 5019, 5097, 5141, 5157, 5167, 5237, 5478, 5480, 5531, 5641, 5722, 5772, 5845, 5855, 5931, 5940, 6047, 6105, 6128, 6129, 6232, 6298, 6481, 6512, 6646, 6729, 6836, 6837, 6931, 7106, 7149, 7238, 7290, 7320, 7531, 7533, 7567, 7597, 7609, 7776, 7802, 7823, 7902, 8101, 8153, 8237, 8240, 8299, 8397, 8439, 8449, 8481, 8543, 8649, 8764, 8809, 8832, 8973, 9050, 9221, 9343, 9409, 9454, 9490, 9540, 9545, 9602, 9606, 9662, 9671, 9693, 9696, 9714, 9754
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Dhanalekshmi DL-75 result 29.10.2026
Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.