Mangalam Dam: A tapioca root cluster weighing approximately 35 kilograms, harvested from a homestead in Kadappara, has drawn local attention.

The high-yielding crop was harvested from the residential property of Jose Chirayath, who had cultivated ten tapioca plants on land adjacent to his house. According to the family, each plant harvested so far has yielded between 25 and 30 kilograms of produce.

Due to the substantial yield, the family’s routine was to harvest only one or two tubers at a time for daily household consumption before moving on to the next plant. However, when an entire plant was uprooted to share the produce with visiting relatives, they uncovered the unusually large cluster.

Jose stated that the crop belongs to the late-maturing Velanki variety, propagated from stem cuttings saved from previous harvests. He added that no chemical fertilizers were applied, attributing the robust yield entirely to deep soil tilling and proper bed preparation.