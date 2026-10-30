Malappuram: In the wake of the violent clashes between SFI and UDF-backed student activists at the University of Calicut in connection with the campus union election, which left several students injured, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calicut, P Raveendran, on Friday warned that students found guilty of involvement in the recent campus violence will be expelled from the university.

Meanwhile, the houses of two Muslim Students Federation (MSF) leaders were allegedly targeted in petrol bomb attacks, escalating tensions between the Students Federation of India (SFI) and MSF.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, the Vice Chancellor criticised both student organisations, observing that university politics was increasingly being discussed only in the context of violence. He described the conduct of the organisations as inhuman and said stringent action would be taken against those responsible.

The VC said disciplinary action would be based on the findings of a university committee appointed to investigate the incident. He also rejected attempts to place the entire blame on the police, saying they had intervened appropriately. The university would extend all necessary support to the police investigation, he added.

More than 850 police personnel had been deployed at the scene, according to the VC, who also alleged that people from outside the campus had joined the violence. He made it clear that the university would not allow a 'goonda raj' on the campus and reiterated that students found guilty would face expulsion.

Meanwhile, the houses of MSF state secretary Sufiyan Villan and Noufal Thangal, vice-president of the MSF Irimbiliyam grama panchayat committee, were allegedly attacked with petrol bombs. MSF has accused SFI and CPM workers of being behind the attacks.

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Kottakkal police have registered a case in connection with the attack on Sufiyan's house. According to the police, the incident was a continuation of the clashes between SFI and UDSF workers at the University of Calicut.

The FIR states that members of a rival group arrived on a motorcycle at around 2.30 am on October 30, 2026, at the house where Sufiyan lives with his family at Parankimoocheekkal. With the alleged intention of killing Sufiyan and his family members, the accused hurled two petrol bombs towards the house from near its gate.

However, the bombs struck the netting of a trellis erected in the courtyard for vegetable cultivation before falling to the ground and exploding. The incident caused damage estimated at around Rs 5,000, the FIR states.

Meanwhile, P K Navas MLA accused Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM state secretary M V Govindan of supporting SFI workers involved in the campus violence.

"We do not fear bomb attacks or violence. It was SFI workers who brutally attacked MSF workers first in connection with the university union election," Navas said.