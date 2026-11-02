Kochi: The High Court on Monday sought the State government's response to the bail application filed by Joyal S Anto, the third accused in the Mini Cooper accident that claimed three lives on October 11.

Justice Kauser Edappagath directed the public prosecutor to obtain instructions from the State and posted the matter to November 10.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Ninav, has also approached the High Court seeking bail. The bail plea of the prime accused, 19-year-old Suhail Sajeev, was posted to November 6. The court had earlier granted the prosecution time to file its response to Sajeev's application.

All three accused approached the High Court after their bail pleas were rejected by the Additional Sessions Court, Ernakulam, and the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Angamaly.

Sajeev was allegedly driving the Mini Cooper under the influence of alcohol when it rammed into a scooter carrying three people—Eyas, Devika and Gopika—on the Airport-Athani road in the early hours of October 11. All three scooter riders died in the accident.

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Joyal and Ninav were travelling in the car as passengers. Ameen, the fourth accused in the case, was also among those in the vehicle.

The Nedumbassery police registered a case against Sajeev, Ninav, Joyal and Ameen following the accident. The prosecution has alleged that the accused committed offences under Sections 281, 105, 49 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Sajeev and Ninav were arrested on October 11 and remanded to judicial custody. Joyal and Ameen were arrested the following day and were also remanded.

(With Live Law inputs)