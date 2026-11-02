Kochi: An application has been filed before the Kerala High Court seeking a survey of the land occupied by the AKG Centre for Research and Studies and the CPM, alleging that a portion of University of Kerala land is also under their possession.

The interlocutory application was filed in a pending public interest litigation (PIL) initiated by a former joint registrar of the Kerala University. The original petition challenges the allotment of university land to the AKG Centre for Research and Studies in 1977.

The petitioner claims that the government had allotted 15 cents of land in 1977 for setting up a research centre. However, the AKG Centre is allegedly in possession of around 55 cents, including portions belonging to the University of Kerala.

According to the petitioner, the additional land occupied by the respondents forms part of the property originally assigned to the university by the government.

The issue of measuring the disputed property had earlier come before the court. The University of Kerala Syndicate, at its meeting on July 13, 2026, had reportedly resolved to measure the land in its possession. The court subsequently took on record affidavits filed by the parties in this regard.

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The petitioner further submitted that the Revenue authorities had initiated steps to survey the disputed property and issued notices to the concerned parties, including the AKG Centre.

However, the proposed survey was opposed by the fifth respondent, following which the measurement proceedings concerning the property in its possession were withdrawn.

The petitioner has now approached the court seeking directions to the competent authorities to measure the entire property in the possession of the respondents and establish whether any portion of university land has been encroached upon.

(With Live Law inputs)