Kozhikode: From the proposed installation of a Swami Vivekananda statue to the closure of the campus C-gate, a range of issues has fuelled growing student unrest at the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C), putting the institute administration under mounting pressure. What began as objections to certain campus decisions has gradually snowballed into a sustained agitation, with students questioning the administration's priorities, responsiveness and commitment to student welfare. The protests have also brought the death of a student three months ago into the spotlight. The students allege a case of ragging.

A section of students has been raising several demands concerning campus development and student facilities, including improvements to hostel and mess amenities, transportation, library access, scholarships and administrative procedures. Opposition to the proposed Vivekananda statue and the closure of the C-gate has further widened the scope of the agitation. The administration, however, views the developments differently, questioning the rationale behind several demands and maintaining that some of them are either impractical or beyond the institute's immediate control.

The statue controversy was among the issues that initially brought the students and the administration at odds. In a memorandum submitted to the Director, members of the NIT-C community, including students and faculty members, opposed the proposed installation, arguing that academic infrastructure and student-welfare requirements should receive priority over such projects.

"Our opposition is not to Swami Vivekananda as a historical personality, but to the decision to prioritise a statue while several essential academic and student-welfare needs remain unresolved," the memorandum stated.

The students alleged that repeated communications from the Students' Governance Body seeking the administration's intervention in various issues had gone unanswered, raising concerns about administrative accessibility and the lack of adequate consultation with student representatives.

They cited unresolved concerns relating to hostel amenities, mess facilities, transportation, scholarships, library access and administrative delays. They also suggested that the funds proposed for the statue could instead be utilised for additional digital library facilities, study spaces, high-speed internet, research resources, round-the-clock library access and dedicated spaces for student projects, innovation and clubs.

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The memorandum sought the withdrawal of the statue proposal, public disclosure of the project's estimated cost, funding source and approval process, and an assurance that future major campus decisions would involve consultations with students, faculty members and other stakeholders.

The administration, however, has clarified that the statue project would not involve any institute funds. In a detailed response to the Students' Governance Body, the Dean of Planning and Development said the proposed statue near the Administration Block was a long-pending initiative fully sponsored by an alumnus.

"Zero institute funds will be spent on this project," the Dean stated, adding that student welfare and institutional development were being pursued simultaneously.

Listing several completed projects, the administration cited the synthetic football turf at F Hostel, renovated swimming pool and gymnasiums, badminton court, Campus Vidya Setu subway, laundry facilities and renovated basketball and volleyball courts. It also highlighted modernised classrooms with interactive panels, upgraded audio systems and other campus amenities.

The administration further listed several proposed projects, including additional academic blocks, sports infrastructure, food outlets, hostel facilities, a research park and a technology business incubator. It maintained that major infrastructure projects require formal approval from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Finance to ensure financial accountability.

An NIT-C official told Onmanorama that the administration viewed several of the demands as baseless or impractical.

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"The suicide of the student occurred in August. No students raised any ragging-related issue then. Now, after three months, a group of students are raising the issue. It is suspicious," the official said, questioning the timing of the demand for an inquiry into the alleged ragging angle.

On the statue controversy, the official reiterated that the project would be entirely funded by an alumnus and that the institute was yet to finalise its location. "When no institute funds are being utilised, what is the basis for alleging misuse of funds?" the official asked.

Regarding the closure of the C-gate, the official said the decision to close a third gate was taken in accordance with directions from the Union Ministry and was intended to ensure student safety.

The official further said the Director had expressed willingness to discuss the grievances with the students, but the protests had continued. It is learnt that the Director has asked the protesters to submit a detailed list of their demands and was prepared to hold another round of discussions after returning to the campus on Thursday, following leave, it is learnt.

Meanwhile, student representatives said the agitation was aimed at bringing their concerns to the administration's attention and that they remained hopeful of a resolution through discussions with the Director.

A student representative told Onmanorama that the previous meeting with the Director was intended primarily to highlight the issues faced by students. "It is the right of students to raise issues concerning their welfare on campus. We are hopeful that the matter can be resolved in the next meeting with the Director," the representative said.