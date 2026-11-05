Kochi: S Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar, who was removed as Kochi City Police Commissioner over alleged lapses in handling the fatal Cheranalloor hit-and-run case, has been appointed Inspector General of Police (Crimes II). He will also hold the full additional charge of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anti-Terrorist Squad, as per a government order.

Mahesh Kumar was replaced by R Nishanthini as Kochi City Police Commissioner following allegations of police leniency towards the 17-year-old accused, the son of an Additional District and Sessions Judge. The Home Department also suspended four personnel of the Cheranalloor police station over alleged lapses in the investigation.

The controversy erupted after a Mercedes-Benz driven by the minor rammed into a scooter in the early hours of October 25, killing Jayabalakrishnan, a 55-year-old roadside eatery vendor. The victim's relatives and local residents alleged that the police initially invoked lenient charges and attempted to shield the accused.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala had strongly criticised the police response, particularly the delay in arraigning the judge as an accused despite legal provisions concerning cases involving minors. The handling of the case, he said, had brought disrepute to the police department and the government. He also raised the issue in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to the judge, who is the second accused in the case.