Thiruvananthapuram: Unilateral control exercised by Kerala PSC chairman MR Baiju over the conduct of examinations created room for irregularities in the commission, a Crime Branch investigation has found.

The investigation also revealed that the chairman had personally decided the composition of panels tasked with setting question papers and had selected those entrusted with evaluating answer scripts. Though the PSC rules mandate an examination monitoring committee to oversee the conduct of tests, the commission never constituted one, apparently to allow the chairman to retain sweeping powers. In the wake of these findings, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) will subject Baiju to interrogation once again this week.

The SIT had earlier revealed that some PSC members told investigators about the chairman's unilateral interventions during questioning. There were also complaints that he handpicked panels to conduct interviews. The SIT further found that a 'caucus' comprising the chairman and three CPM-aligned members effectively controlled the commission's affairs.

Candidates allege answer key mix-up

Meanwhile, candidates who appeared for the Village Field Assistant examination on October 31 have alleged that the question paper and answer key uploaded on the PSC website belonged to a different examination. The test was conducted in Kollam, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Kannur districts. PSC authorities, however, denied any error.