Kariyara: The long-pending proposal for a railway overbridge (ROB) at Kariyara–Mannankuzhi, intended to connect two separated sections of the Vilakkudy panchayat, is expected to make headway soon. A decision on the project is likely at an upcoming meeting between Southern Railway’s Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) and Members of Parliament, scheduled in Madurai on the 9th of this month.

Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, said he had requested officials to present a revised estimate for the project at the meeting.

The ROB was initially planned through funds pooled locally by elected representatives and the Vilakkudy Grama Panchayat. Under this arrangement, ₹1.5 crore was committed from the Asset Development Fund of former MLA K B. Ganesh Kumar, ₹1.5 crore from Cochin Shipyard’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund facilitated by Kodikunnil Suresh, and ₹50 lakh from the Vilakkudy Panchayat.

However, procedural delays have arisen regarding the transfer of the shipyard's CSR funds because the approval window lapsed. Authorities are now moving to secure alternate funding through Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) CSR initiative. Kodikunnil Suresh added that he would cover any additional funding requirements once the revised estimate is cleared. Jyothikumar Chamakkala also stated that necessary funds would be allocated for the construction of the approach road.

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At present, residents of Kariyara must make substantial detours via Punalur municipality to access healthcare facilities and their own panchayat headquarters. An alternate route via Panampatta requires traveling around Thalavoor panchayat to reach the administrative center.

Beyond resolving local transit bottlenecks, the overbridge will improve regional connectivity. It will offer direct, faster access to Pathanapuram and neighboring districts for residents of Vilakkudy and Melila panchayats, as well as nearby areas such as Thadikkadu, Kokkadu, and Chakkuvarakkal.

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Local representatives and the previous panchayat governing body took the initiative to raise independent financing after both the Indian Railways and the state government cited an inability to allocate funds for the decade-long demand.