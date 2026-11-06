The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Suvarna Keralam SK-76 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Friday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Check the complete results here:

First prize: ₹1 cr – RN 802143

Second prize: ₹30 lakh - RR 226249

Third prize: ₹5 lakh - RZ 314956

Fourth prize: ₹5000 -

0299, 0618, 0710, 1039, 1543, 1642, 1714, 2355, 3625, 4073, 4309, 5058, 5391, 6120, 6939, 7338, 8343, 8627, 8891

Fifth prize: ₹2000

1706, 3074, 4637, 7052, 7518, 8161

Sixth prize: ₹1000

0957, 1022, 1158, 1313, 3762, 4658, 4907, 5047, 5201, 5696, 6175, 6649, 6727, 6850, 6877, 6959, 7067, 7425, 8894, 9100, 9309, 9418, 9586, 9624, 9707

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Seventh prize: ₹500

0043, 0094, 0310, 0324, 0334, 0356, 0650, 0828, 0925, 1153, 1183, 1186, 1222, 1226, 1228, 1320, 1556, 1584, 1605, 1891, 2031, 2072, 2074, 2174, 2234, 2754, 3087, 3268, 3437, 3451, 3653, 3861, 4111, 4210, 4269, 4371, 4487, 5101, 5220, 5247, 5631, 5710, 5877, 6129, 6151, 6222, 6271, 6367, 6417, 6608, 6713, 6791, 6795, 6798, 7005, 7072, 7137, 7286, 7549, 7572, 7755, 7958, 8197, 8313, 8812, 8821, 8988, 9053, 9068, 9102, 9190, 9296, 9387, 9500, 9581, 9630

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Eighth prize: ₹200

0146, 0383, 0529, 0558, 0642, 1044, 1067, 1157, 1284, 1348, 1378, 1399, 1735, 1737, 2535, 2571, 2746, 2909, 2939, 2998, 3016, 3020, 3122, 3597, 3713, 3717, 3721, 3783, 3898, 4201, 4267, 4331, 4398, 4454, 4529, 4572, 4600, 4642, 4695, 4823, 4882, 4888, 4942, 5200, 5555, 5748, 5787, 5885, 6023, 6223, 6376, 6473, 6721, 6922, 7057, 7150, 7182, 7186, 7209, 7263, 7437, 7475, 7515, 7630, 7633, 7679, 7828, 7876, 7924, 7947, 8012, 8218, 8279, 8324, 8399, 8477, 8534, 8536, 8642, 8689, 8760, 8875, 8912, 9001, 9373, 9396, 9619, 9658, 9723, 9800, 9867, 9878

WhatsApp Image 2026-11-06 at 3.28.21 PM.jpegKerala lottery result yesterday: Karunya Plus KN-648 result 05.11.2026

Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.