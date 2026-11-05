Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN-648 result today 05/11/2026: ₹1 cr first prize for PR 380169 | Check complete list
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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-648 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.
1st Prize Rs :10000000
- PR 380169 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)
Cons Prize Rs :5000
- PN 380169
- PO 380169
- PP 380169
- PS 380169
- PT 380169
- PU 380169
- PV 380169
- PW 380169
- PX 380169
- PY 380169
- PZ 380169
2nd Prize Rs :3000000
- PX 167687 (KOLLAM)
3rd Prize Rs :500000
- PP 423804 (IDUKKI)
4th Prize Rs :5000
- 0706
- 1307
- 1432
- 2125
- 2325
- 3007
- 3290
- 3997
- 4120
- 4717
- 5058
- 5181
- 5207
- 5951
- 6944
- 7732
- 7975
- 9298
- 9692
5th Prize Rs :2000
- 2462
- 3856
- 6461
- 7277
- 7314
- 9200
6th Prize Rs :1000
- 0064
- 0229
- 1389
- 1949
- 2335
- 2596
- 3299
- 3397
- 3435
- 3698
- 3914
- 4437
- 5282
- 5467
- 6449
- 6469
- 6614
- 6839
- 6963
- 8123
- 8597
- 8610
- 9030
- 9653
- 9909
7th Prize Rs :500
- 0054
- 0282
- 0577
- 0592
- 0594
- 0613
- 0643
- 0831
- 0845
- 0847
- 0934
- 1021
- 1129
- 1566
- 1739
- 1809
- 2066
- 2254
- 2449
- 2492
- 2545
- 2592
- 2972
- 3012
- 3076
- 3660
- 3749
- 3772
- 3808
- 3868
- 3886
- 4180
- 4300
- 4386
- 4450
- 4784
- 4976
- 5019
- 5040
- 5303
- 5376
- 5386
- 5501
- 5628
- 5854
- 6137
- 6403
- 6683
- 6811
- 6817
- 7310
- 7312
- 7338
- 7483
- 7645
- 7683
- 7753
- 7794
- 8088
- 8136
- 8351
- 8352
- 8520
- 8536
- 8659
- 8706
- 8861
- 9150
- 9330
- 9403
- 9421
- 9525
- 9688
- 9759
- 9780
- 9960
8th Prize Rs :200
- 0097
- 0159
- 0296
- 0356
- 0361
- 0473
- 0527
- 0607
- 0790
- 0897
- 1041
- 1231
- 1487
- 1542
- 1601
- 1638
- 1668
- 1709
- 1765
- 1817
- 2382
- 2470
- 2527
- 2542
- 2566
- 2898
- 2950
- 3070
- 3279
- 3307
- 3473
- 3638
- 3739
- 3805
- 4307
- 4416
- 4451
- 4788
- 4844
- 5117
- 5194
- 5405
- 5425
- 5430
- 5546
- 5647
- 5717
- 6054
- 6149
- 6184
- 6271
- 6392
- 6463
- 6478
- 6654
- 6781
- 7004
- 7007
- 7057
- 7078
- 7090
- 7105
- 7138
- 7206
- 7215
- 7321
- 7400
- 7582
- 7623
- 7838
- 8031
- 8139
- 8281
- 8655
- 8658
- 8866
- 9026
- 9091
- 9106
- 9109
- 9384
- 9499
- 9595
- 9747
9th Prize Rs :100
- 0158
- 0160
- 0161
- 0172
- 0250
- 0313
- 0362
- 0436
- 0610
- 0649
- 0683
- 0765
- 0863
- 0882
- 0898
- 1135
- 1165
- 1213
- 1335
- 1392
- 1549
- 1563
- 1617
- 1658
- 1792
- 1820
- 1832
- 1840
- 1878
- 2009
- 2120
- 2612
- 2634
- 2641
- 2738
- 2806
- 2935
- 3177
- 3200
- 3228
- 3232
- 3267
- 3293
- 3429
- 3494
- 3531
- 3545
- 3608
- 3649
- 3657
- 3755
- 3780
- 3784
- 3811
- 3977
- 3979
- 4039
- 4188
- 4221
- 4330
- 4425
- 4533
- 4568
- 4594
- 4705
- 4736
- 4807
- 4943
- 5041
- 5183
- 5299
- 5346
- 5502
- 5518
- 5557
- 5571
- 5574
- 5642
- 5767
- 5802
- 5864
- 5873
- 5890
- 5960
- 6098
- 6131
- 6196
- 6229
- 6306
- 6337
- 6362
- 6406
- 6530
- 6555
- 6587
- 6678
- 6715
- 6902
- 6945
- 7020
- 7194
- 7260
- 7352
- 7385
- 7393
- 7470
- 7511
- 7515
- 7553
- 7642
- 7676
- 7760
- 7868
- 7897
- 7952
- 7976
- 8091
- 8150
- 8163
- 8167
- 8262
- 8290
- 8338
- 8340
- 8364
- 8377
- 8560
- 8562
- 8589
- 8599
- 8613
- 8723
- 8773
- 9010
- 9080
- 9155
- 9157
- 9161
- 9217
- 9262
- 9300
- 9304
- 9317
- 9334
- 9336
- 9447
- 9490
- 9600
- 9602
- 9605
- 9685
- 9744
- 9801
- 9827
- 9940
- 9982
Kerala lottery result yesterday: Dhanalekshmi DL-76 result 04.11.2026
Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.
What you should read next
Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.
What you should read next
Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.