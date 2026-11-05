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The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-648 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Enter Full Ticket Number Without Space.Example XX000000

1st Prize Rs :10000000

  • PR 380169 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

Cons Prize Rs :5000

  • PN 380169
  • PO 380169
  • PP 380169
  • PS 380169
  • PT 380169
  • PU 380169
  • PV 380169
  • PW 380169
  • PX 380169
  • PY 380169
  • PZ 380169

2nd Prize Rs :3000000

  • PX 167687 (KOLLAM)

3rd Prize Rs :500000

  • PP 423804 (IDUKKI)
FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS

4th Prize Rs :5000

  • 0706
  • 1307
  • 1432
  • 2125
  • 2325
  • 3007
  • 3290
  • 3997
  • 4120
  • 4717
  • 5058
  • 5181
  • 5207
  • 5951
  • 6944
  • 7732
  • 7975
  • 9298
  • 9692

5th Prize Rs :2000

  • 2462
  • 3856
  • 6461
  • 7277
  • 7314
  • 9200

6th Prize Rs :1000

  • 0064
  • 0229
  • 1389
  • 1949
  • 2335
  • 2596
  • 3299
  • 3397
  • 3435
  • 3698
  • 3914
  • 4437
  • 5282
  • 5467
  • 6449
  • 6469
  • 6614
  • 6839
  • 6963
  • 8123
  • 8597
  • 8610
  • 9030
  • 9653
  • 9909

7th Prize Rs :500

  • 0054
  • 0282
  • 0577
  • 0592
  • 0594
  • 0613
  • 0643
  • 0831
  • 0845
  • 0847
  • 0934
  • 1021
  • 1129
  • 1566
  • 1739
  • 1809
  • 2066
  • 2254
  • 2449
  • 2492
  • 2545
  • 2592
  • 2972
  • 3012
  • 3076
  • 3660
  • 3749
  • 3772
  • 3808
  • 3868
  • 3886
  • 4180
  • 4300
  • 4386
  • 4450
  • 4784
  • 4976
  • 5019
  • 5040
  • 5303
  • 5376
  • 5386
  • 5501
  • 5628
  • 5854
  • 6137
  • 6403
  • 6683
  • 6811
  • 6817
  • 7310
  • 7312
  • 7338
  • 7483
  • 7645
  • 7683
  • 7753
  • 7794
  • 8088
  • 8136
  • 8351
  • 8352
  • 8520
  • 8536
  • 8659
  • 8706
  • 8861
  • 9150
  • 9330
  • 9403
  • 9421
  • 9525
  • 9688
  • 9759
  • 9780
  • 9960

8th Prize Rs :200

  • 0097
  • 0159
  • 0296
  • 0356
  • 0361
  • 0473
  • 0527
  • 0607
  • 0790
  • 0897
  • 1041
  • 1231
  • 1487
  • 1542
  • 1601
  • 1638
  • 1668
  • 1709
  • 1765
  • 1817
  • 2382
  • 2470
  • 2527
  • 2542
  • 2566
  • 2898
  • 2950
  • 3070
  • 3279
  • 3307
  • 3473
  • 3638
  • 3739
  • 3805
  • 4307
  • 4416
  • 4451
  • 4788
  • 4844
  • 5117
  • 5194
  • 5405
  • 5425
  • 5430
  • 5546
  • 5647
  • 5717
  • 6054
  • 6149
  • 6184
  • 6271
  • 6392
  • 6463
  • 6478
  • 6654
  • 6781
  • 7004
  • 7007
  • 7057
  • 7078
  • 7090
  • 7105
  • 7138
  • 7206
  • 7215
  • 7321
  • 7400
  • 7582
  • 7623
  • 7838
  • 8031
  • 8139
  • 8281
  • 8655
  • 8658
  • 8866
  • 9026
  • 9091
  • 9106
  • 9109
  • 9384
  • 9499
  • 9595
  • 9747

9th Prize Rs :100

  • 0158
  • 0160
  • 0161
  • 0172
  • 0250
  • 0313
  • 0362
  • 0436
  • 0610
  • 0649
  • 0683
  • 0765
  • 0863
  • 0882
  • 0898
  • 1135
  • 1165
  • 1213
  • 1335
  • 1392
  • 1549
  • 1563
  • 1617
  • 1658
  • 1792
  • 1820
  • 1832
  • 1840
  • 1878
  • 2009
  • 2120
  • 2612
  • 2634
  • 2641
  • 2738
  • 2806
  • 2935
  • 3177
  • 3200
  • 3228
  • 3232
  • 3267
  • 3293
  • 3429
  • 3494
  • 3531
  • 3545
  • 3608
  • 3649
  • 3657
  • 3755
  • 3780
  • 3784
  • 3811
  • 3977
  • 3979
  • 4039
  • 4188
  • 4221
  • 4330
  • 4425
  • 4533
  • 4568
  • 4594
  • 4705
  • 4736
  • 4807
  • 4943
  • 5041
  • 5183
  • 5299
  • 5346
  • 5502
  • 5518
  • 5557
  • 5571
  • 5574
  • 5642
  • 5767
  • 5802
  • 5864
  • 5873
  • 5890
  • 5960
  • 6098
  • 6131
  • 6196
  • 6229
  • 6306
  • 6337
  • 6362
  • 6406
  • 6530
  • 6555
  • 6587
  • 6678
  • 6715
  • 6902
  • 6945
  • 7020
  • 7194
  • 7260
  • 7352
  • 7385
  • 7393
  • 7470
  • 7511
  • 7515
  • 7553
  • 7642
  • 7676
  • 7760
  • 7868
  • 7897
  • 7952
  • 7976
  • 8091
  • 8150
  • 8163
  • 8167
  • 8262
  • 8290
  • 8338
  • 8340
  • 8364
  • 8377
  • 8560
  • 8562
  • 8589
  • 8599
  • 8613
  • 8723
  • 8773
  • 9010
  • 9080
  • 9155
  • 9157
  • 9161
  • 9217
  • 9262
  • 9300
  • 9304
  • 9317
  • 9334
  • 9336
  • 9447
  • 9490
  • 9600
  • 9602
  • 9605
  • 9685
  • 9744
  • 9801
  • 9827
  • 9940
  • 9982

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Dhanalekshmi DL-76 result 04.11.2026

Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.

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