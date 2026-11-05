The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results of the Karunya Plus KN-648 lottery draw. The lucky draw was held at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, at 3 pm on Thursday. The first prize is ₹1 crore, subject to a 30% tax deduction. The second prize is ₹30 lakh, followed by the third prize of ₹5 lakh.

Enter Full Ticket Number Without Space. Example XX000000 Congratulations Ticket number has won Better luck next time!! 1st Prize Rs :10000000 PR 380169 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM) Cons Prize Rs :5000 PN 380169

PO 380169

PP 380169

PS 380169

PT 380169

PU 380169

PV 380169

PW 380169

PX 380169

PY 380169

PZ 380169 2nd Prize Rs :3000000 PX 167687 (KOLLAM) 3rd Prize Rs :500000 PP 423804 (IDUKKI) FOR THE TICKETS ENDING WITH THE FOLLOWING NUMBERS 4th Prize Rs :5000 0706

1307

1432

2125

2325

3007

3290

3997

4120

4717

5058

5181

5207

5951

6944

7732

7975

9298

9692 5th Prize Rs :2000 2462

3856

6461

7277

7314

9200 6th Prize Rs :1000 0064

0229

1389

1949

2335

2596

3299

3397

3435

3698

3914

4437

5282

5467

6449

6469

6614

6839

6963

8123

8597

8610

9030

9653

9909 7th Prize Rs :500 0054

0282

0577

0592

0594

0613

0643

0831

0845

0847

0934

1021

1129

1566

1739

1809

2066

2254

2449

2492

2545

2592

2972

3012

3076

3660

3749

3772

3808

3868

3886

4180

4300

4386

4450

4784

4976

5019

5040

5303

5376

5386

5501

5628

5854

6137

6403

6683

6811

6817

7310

7312

7338

7483

7645

7683

7753

7794

8088

8136

8351

8352

8520

8536

8659

8706

8861

9150

9330

9403

9421

9525

9688

9759

9780

9960 8th Prize Rs :200 0097

0159

0296

0356

0361

0473

0527

0607

0790

0897

1041

1231

1487

1542

1601

1638

1668

1709

1765

1817

2382

2470

2527

2542

2566

2898

2950

3070

3279

3307

3473

3638

3739

3805

4307

4416

4451

4788

4844

5117

5194

5405

5425

5430

5546

5647

5717

6054

6149

6184

6271

6392

6463

6478

6654

6781

7004

7007

7057

7078

7090

7105

7138

7206

7215

7321

7400

7582

7623

7838

8031

8139

8281

8655

8658

8866

9026

9091

9106

9109

9384

9499

9595

9747 9th Prize Rs :100 0158

0160

0161

0172

0250

0313

0362

0436

0610

0649

0683

0765

0863

0882

0898

1135

1165

1213

1335

1392

1549

1563

1617

1658

1792

1820

1832

1840

1878

2009

2120

2612

2634

2641

2738

2806

2935

3177

3200

3228

3232

3267

3293

3429

3494

3531

3545

3608

3649

3657

3755

3780

3784

3811

3977

3979

4039

4188

4221

4330

4425

4533

4568

4594

4705

4736

4807

4943

5041

5183

5299

5346

5502

5518

5557

5571

5574

5642

5767

5802

5864

5873

5890

5960

6098

6131

6196

6229

6306

6337

6362

6406

6530

6555

6587

6678

6715

6902

6945

7020

7194

7260

7352

7385

7393

7470

7511

7515

7553

7642

7676

7760

7868

7897

7952

7976

8091

8150

8163

8167

8262

8290

8338

8340

8364

8377

8560

8562

8589

8599

8613

8723

8773

9010

9080

9155

9157

9161

9217

9262

9300

9304

9317

9334

9336

9447

9490

9600

9602

9605

9685

9744

9801

9827

9940

9982

Kerala lottery result yesterday: Dhanalekshmi DL-76 result 04.11.2026

Winners of the Kerala state lottery must verify their ticket numbers against the results published in the official Kerala Government Gazette. According to the Kerala State Lotteries Department, prize claims must be submitted within 30 days of the draw date.

Winners of the first and second prizes are required to surrender their tickets either in person or via insured registered post to the Director of State Lotteries. Alternatively, claims can be submitted through nationalised, scheduled, state or district co-operative banks, along with the necessary documents.

Claimants must also provide valid identification, such as an Aadhaar card or PAN card, while submitting their winning ticket.