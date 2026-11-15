Tension is brewing in the Kasaragod district Congress after DCC president P K Faisal and senior leader Rajmohan Unnithan turned against each other, with the former alleging attempts to tarnish his image.

The latest controversy erupted after KPCC secretary B Subbaya Rai lodged a complaint against Faisal with the KPCC, alleging that the DCC president had demanded a donation of ₹20 lakh to dedicate the third floor of the DCC office after his father, Rama Rai, the first DCC president in Kasaragod.

In the complaint, Subbaya alleged that Faisal had acted solely with the intention of making money rather than upholding the values of a true Congressman. In the complaint dated November 11, he said the DCC had decided a year ago to dedicate the floor to K P Kunhikannan, a former DCC president and ex-MLA.

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Subbaya said Faisal had approached him six to eight months back seeking ₹20 lakh to name the third floor after his father, to which he had replied that he would consider the proposal. However, he said the DCC decided to go ahead with another decision. "Meanwhile, the Kasaragod DCC appears to have taken a contrary decision, without bringing it to my notice," he alleged, a decision which had hurt him.

Unnithan, a vocal critic of Faisal, backed Subbaya's complaint and alleged financial irregularities in the construction of the DCC office.

"Politics is a means of livelihood and survival for some people. The DCC president is committing serious financial offences. Money has been sought from several people by showing them the same hall. This is happening at a time when the party is unable to even find land to build memorials for Kripesh and Sarath Lal," Unnithan alleged.

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His remarks came against the backdrop of an intense KPCC meeting at which Faisal had asked the party leadership to rein in Rajmohan Unnithan over his public criticism of Congress leaders. Unnithan, however, did not hold back and levelled allegations against Faisal during the meeting.

Faisal, too, refused to back down. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he alleged that attempts were being made from several quarters to tarnish his image, without directly naming Unnithan.

Dismissing the allegations against him as baseless, Faisal said he would lodge complaints with the KPCC and the All India Congress Committee (AICC). "If the issue is not resolved there, I will take the legal route," he said.

Targeting Subbaya, Faizal alleged that he did not even come to attend the remembrance of Rama Rai organised by the DCC.

Faizal also did not spare Unnithan, alleging that some people within the district committee were deliberately creating problems.

On the controversy surrounding the DCC office, Faisal said there had been a general demand for a memorial in the name of P K Kunhikannan. He explained that the existing office lacked adequate space to hold meetings and that there was a need for a hall that could accommodate at least 250 people.

He alleged that certain people were attempting to interfere with and stall the construction of the new building.

The controversy has been simmering for several days, with Unnithan reportedly expressing sustained, albeit largely behind-the-scenes, criticism of Faisal over alleged financial irregularities. It is learnt that Unnithan had also urged Congress leaders not to attend meetings convened by Faisal.

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Faisal said that most Congress office-bearers had stayed away from several meetings and alleged that certain forces were working behind the scenes to ensure their absence.