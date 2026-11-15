Leaving behind years of expat life in the Gulf to return home and start a cattle farm might sound like a gamble to many, but for Bijumon Thomas, it turned out to be the best decision of his life. Based in Kozha near Kuravilangad in Kottayam district, Bijumon started his dairy venture with just two cows. Today, Vattamukalel Dairy Farm has expanded into a massive enterprise housing more than 160 cows and selling over 1,000 litres of milk every single day.

A humble start on five acres

Bijumon Thomas launched his agricultural venture after acquiring five acres of land adjacent to the Kottayam District Panchayat agricultural farm. Over the years, despite fluctuations and challenges in the dairy sector, his determination never wavered. For several consecutive years, Bijumon has held the record for supplying the highest volume of milk in Kottayam district. Beyond dairy cows, his farm also incorporates poultry, fish farming, and vegetable cultivation. Supported by his family, his hard work has earned him numerous agricultural awards and state-level recognition.

Bijumon Thomas launched his agricultural venture after acquiring five acres of land.

High-tech management at Vattamuklel Dairy Farm

The farm primarily rears high-yielding Holstein Friesian (HF) and Jersey breeds. Bijumon credits his herd for transforming his life from financial hardship to immense success. While the farm initially relied on manual milking and traditional local sales, it has evolved significantly with modern technology. The sheds are constructed using heat-resistant roofing sheets to shield cows from extreme temperatures, while non-slip rubber mats line the floors. Automatic drinking bowls ensure a continuous water supply, complemented by high-powered fans on both sides to beat the summer heat. A dedicated team of 15 workers maintains round-the-clock cleanliness and care.

Innovative feed and industry challenges

Feeding a massive herd requires cost-effective strategies. Instead of relying solely on conventional grass, Bijumon uses chopped pineapple plant biomass, processed through specialised cutting machines, alongside balanced cattle feed pellets. However, Bijumon highlights the growing disparity between feed prices and milk procurement rates. He emphasises that relying solely on milk sales makes long-term sustainability difficult and has urged government leaders, including the Chief Minister, to address pricing policies in the dairy sector.

Changing mindsets around agricultural work

Bijumon expresses concern over the younger generation's reluctance to enter agriculture. With many youths pursuing white-collar roles or migrating abroad for service jobs, he warns that traditional farming sectors could face severe decline within a decade. He believes that societal stigma against manual labour and agricultural professions often deters talent, urging young people to recognise the strong financial independence that modern dairy farming can offer right at home.

Cow dung as a lucrative revenue stream

Milk is not the farm's only revenue driver. Bijumon has turned organic waste into a major income stream by processing cow dung in polyhouse drying units and converting it into high-grade organic manure and biogas. Buyers from across Kerala and neighbouring states, particularly maize farmers, travel to purchase his organic fertiliser. Furthermore, filtered slurry is recycled directly into his own farm soil to maintain optimal fertility.

Expanding into farm tourism

Refusing to rest on his laurels, Bijumon is now diversifying into farm tourism. He is constructing cosy eco-huts on the property, allowing domestic and international visitors to stay on-site and experience sustainable farm life firsthand. In his view, continuous adaptation and embracing modern agricultural trends are the true keys to long-term prosperity.