Kochi: Suhail Sajeev (19), the prime accused in the Nedumbassery Mini Cooper crash that killed three young scooter riders, walked out of the Borstal School near Kakkanad District Jail on Monday after spending 36 days in remand.

The Kerala High Court had granted him bail with a condition that his release be deferred by 10 days. As Suhail emerged from the facility after completing the formalities, members of his family hurriedly escorted him into a waiting vehicle, preventing the media personnel gathered outside from photographing or approaching him.

The other three accused in the case, co-passengers Joel S Anto, Ninav and Ameen Shah, had been granted bail by the High Court on November 6. However, the court had directed that Suhail, the first accused and the driver of the car, be released only after 10 days, fixing his release for November 16.

The accident occurred in the early hours of October 11 near Suvarnodyanam on Nedumbassery Airport Road. The speeding Mini Cooper driven by Suhail rammed into a scooter carrying three people, killing all of them on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Iyas, a native of Sullia in Karnataka; Devika, a native of Wayanad; and Gopika, a native of Mannarkkad in Palakkad.

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Car was travelling at 162 kmph seconds before the crash

Investigations by the police revealed that the accident occurred amid extreme speeding and alleged drunk driving.

Excise officials found that Suhail had visited four bars on the day of the accident, while some broadcast reports stated that he had consumed alcohol at three bars. His blood test results showed that his alcohol level was five times the permissible limit.

Data retrieved from the car’s Advanced Crash Safety Module (ACSM) and submitted to the investigation team by the manufacturer revealed that the Mini Cooper was travelling at 162 kmph five seconds before the collision. It hit the scooter at a speed of 144 kmph.

The technical report also established that the brake pedal was pressed only about a second before impact. CCTV footage further showed that the car covered a distance of 500 m in just 11 seconds.

The four accused had approached the High Court after their bail applications were rejected by both the Magistrate Court and the Sessions Court.

During the hearing, Suhail’s counsel argued that the investigation had been completed and that there was no reason to keep the accused, who were students, in custody any longer.

The prosecution and relatives of the deceased strongly opposed the bail applications. They contended that the accident involved drunk driving and excessive speeding and pointed to Suhail's influential family background. They also argued that releasing the accused while the collection of digital evidence was still pending would send the wrong message to society.

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The High Court, however, observed that an accused cannot be kept in custody indefinitely until the conclusion of the trial and that sufficient grounds were necessary to deny bail.

The court consequently granted regular bail to all four accused. However, accepting the prosecution’s request for additional time to collect evidence, including crucial digital evidence, it deferred Suhail’s release by 10 days.