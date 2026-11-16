Marayoor: A cow was killed in a tiger attack at the Lakkam Colony in Vaguvarai Estate. The four-year-old cow belonged to Jayakumar, a resident of the colony.

​The incident came to light during a search operation after the cow, which had been let out to graze on Sunday, failed to return. Its carcass was later found in a plantation near the tea estate in the Factory Division.

​Forest Department officials were alerted after the carcass was discovered half-eaten with tiger pugmarks nearby. Subsequently, Forest officials and a veterinary doctor from Marayoor inspected the site and confirmed the presence of a tiger.

​The attack occurred close to the estate worker quarters (layams), where several families, including migrant labourers, reside. The confirmed presence of the big cat in the vicinity has sparked widespread fear and anxiety among the local workers.