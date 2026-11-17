Kochi: The Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court will hear detailed arguments on Monday on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Dr Johnson K Varghese, who is accused of raping a 50-year-old woman, who is a relative of a young actress in Kochi. The doctor had earlier approached the police alleging that the actress and her associates assaulted him and robbed him of valuables worth ₹3.25 lakh.

The court also ordered that the complainant in the rape case, who has opposed the doctor’s anticipatory bail plea, be impleaded as a party in the proceedings.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Additional Sessions Court postponed its verdict on the bail pleas of the actress, actor Bibin Perumpilly and driver Vishnu, who were arrested for allegedly summoning the doctor to a flat and assaulting him. The court will pronounce its verdict on Thursday after completing arguments on the bail applications on Monday.

The case took a turn after Dr Johnson first approached the police, alleging that the actress and her associates had assaulted him and snatched his mobile phones and other belongings worth ₹3.25 lakh. Based on his complaint, the Kadavanthra police registered a case against 12 people, including the actress and her associates, and arrested three, including Athulya.

However, the following day, a relative of the actress lodged a complaint against the doctor at the Infopark police station, accusing him of rape. She alleged that she had contacted the doctor for a medical certificate and that he had spiked her drink to sedate her before sexually assaulting her in a hotel room. She also expressed apprehension that the doctor might have recorded photographs and videos of the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The relative’s family also handed over to the police the mobile phones allegedly taken from the doctor by the actress and her associates. On examining the phone, the police reportedly found photographs of Dr Johnson with around 12 other women. Subsequently, the Infopark police registered a rape case against him.

Dr Johnson later went into hiding and approached the Principal Sessions Court seeking anticipatory bail. In his plea, he denied the allegations and maintained that he was the complainant’s family doctor.

He alleged that the actress and her associates had assaulted him and threatened to implicate him in a rape case unless he paid them ₹3 cr.

However, the actress and her associates have maintained that they summoned the doctor to the flat after suspecting that he had sexually assaulted the actress’s relative. They said they wanted to ascertain whether he had recorded the alleged assault on his phone. They also maintained that the mobile phone handed over by the doctor was subsequently given to the police through the relative.