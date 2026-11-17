Kochi: For 78-year-old Kuriakose and his 72-year-old wife Leela, December was supposed to bring the happiest moment they had been waiting for. Their son, Bony Basil Kurian (36), had planned to return home from Europe on a 10-day leave for Christmas. They had even begun looking for a bride for him, hoping to see him settled in life finally.

Instead, the elderly couple is now preparing to receive his mortal remains from Portugal, where he died in a freak accident involving a room heater in the early hours of Saturday, November 14. The family has been told that it could take around 14 days to bring his body home.

“We are 78 and 72 now. We wanted to get him married as soon as possible. We had started looking at a few proposals, thinking we would find a girl willing to go abroad with him. But we thought we would wait until he came home next month and let them meet in person. Now, this is the news that has arrived,” Kuriakose says, struggling to come to terms with the loss.

The family learnt about the tragedy only around 2 pm on Saturday, hours after the incident. A young man working in Portugal, and a friend of Bony, who had travelled back to Kerala on Saturday, had sent photographs of Bony to a local panchayat member. The member brought the pictures to the family’s home at Chengara near Bhoothathankettu in Pindimana panchayat in Ernakulam's Kothamangalam.

“He first showed me a photograph of Bony as he looked when he left here. Then he showed another picture in which his face appeared darkened and burnt along with some news clips. That was when we understood what had happened. Later, my son's manager called to inform us about the accident,” Kuriakose recalls while speaking to Onmanorama.

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Bony had spoken to his parents just two days earlier, telling them he was travelling from the Netherlands to Portugal to collect documents related to his permanent residency (PR). His family had understood that the formalities were nearing completion and that he would soon be able to visit home.

A postgraduate in Commerce, Bony had left Kerala nearly five years ago on a student visa after failing to find a suitable job here. He completed his studies in Portugal but remained unemployed for another year before joining Rubicon ETT, a Malayali-owned company working in the solar sector. His assignments subsequently took him to Spain and the Netherlands.

Ironically, the trip to Portugal to complete his PR formalities proved fatal.

According to information conveyed to the family by his employer and colleagues, Bony had switched on a room heater to keep himself warm during the winter night. The heater reportedly burst, and its heating coil may have fallen onto his bed, setting his blankets on fire.

His younger sister Reema says the family has yet to establish exactly how he died.

“The heater burst, and its coil may have fallen onto his bed, causing the blankets to catch fire. He was sleeping at that time. That is what we have been told. We will know the exact cause only after the post-mortem report. We do not know whether he died from burns or from inhaling smoke or carbon monoxide,” she says.

The family has been told that forensic procedures in Portugal have been completed.

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For Reema, who lives with her husband and young son in Muvattupuzha, the last memory of her brother is a video call on November 3, his 36th birthday.

“I called him that day to wish him. We spoke normally, and he seemed happy. Earlier, he had told our mother that he would come home once his PR formalities were completed,” she says.

Bony had last visited Kerala around 18 months ago. Though he kept in touch with his parents regularly, he spoke to Reema about once a week. His parents say he was quiet and soft-spoken, and never got into trouble.

“He wanted to stay here initially, but since he could not find a job, he decided to go abroad. After studying there and struggling for a year without work, he finally got a job. There were no problems. He was a straightforward person who never troubled anyone,” Kuriakose says.

The family has been in touch with the company owner and his manager, a native of Thrissur, who have been helping them with the formalities. The company has informed them that repatriating the body could take about two weeks.

For Kuriakose and Leela, who had been looking forward to welcoming their son home for Christmas and beginning preparations for his wedding, the wait has taken a heartbreaking turn. The 10-day holiday Bony had planned will now be replaced by a homecoming his parents had never imagined.