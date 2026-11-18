Kochi: Every time Benny P J tries to explain to his wife Sheeja that their missing son may never return, he struggles to find the right words. While he has slowly begun to accept the possibility that they may never find their 24-year-old son Shinton Benny, Sheeja continues to believe he will come home.

Three months after Shinton Benny disappeared from a Japanese-flagged vessel off Indonesia, the family is trying to come to terms with his absence. But with no trace of him and no definitive account of what happened, they remain without closure. The shipping company has now initiated the necessary formalities, including compensation-related procedures, leaving Benny with the difficult task of preparing his wife, who is the nominee, to sign the documents.

Shinton, a Deck Officer Trainee aboard the vehicle carrier MV Victorious Ace, went missing in waters between Singapore and Indonesia on August 11. Despite search operations, there has been no trace of him, and his fate remains officially unconfirmed.

The company has maintained communication with the family and sent the necessary paperwork. Sheeja has to sign the documents to complete the formalities. The company has told the family that there is no immediate urgency and that they have about a year to complete the process.

But Benny is finding it difficult to prepare his wife for what the paperwork represents.

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“Everyday I pray my son comes back. But the truth is I am losing hope slowly. But my wife is still holding on to it. If I ask her to sign the papers, I doubt she survives it. If I have to get her to sign, I need to prepare her mind first. I am trying very hard,” he told Onmanorama.

The family will also need the necessary documents to settle Shinton’s bank accounts and other financial affairs.

"We have not received a closure. We don't know what happened to him.. But many people are telling us we also have to think about what happens if he doesn’t come back. We cannot simply go and say that he is missing when we have to settle his financial matters. For that proper documents are inevitable,” he said.

A mother who still waits

Sheeja, who struggled to eat during the initial weeks, has gradually begun to recover. However, she continues to hope that her son will return.

Benny said he had taken her for medical consultation and psychological counselling. Women working at a nearby tailoring unit, where Sheeja used to work, have also been taking her along so that she does not remain alone.

“When she is alone, her mood changes. When she goes there, she sits and talks with them. She is slowly recovering,” he said.

Their elder son, Sharon, has also returned to work. A tourist bus driver, he had withdrawn completely following his brother’s disappearance, remaining in his upstairs room for nearly one-and-a-half months. His mother had to take food to him.

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Shinton’s belongings remain untouched

Shinton’s belongings from the ship have been handed over to the family. A captain and a Malayali official from Shinton's company brought them to a shipping office at Willingdon Island, where Benny and Sheeja collected them.

The bags contained his clothes, shoes, diary, two mobile phones and laptop. His elder brother knew the passcodes and accessed the devices with the help of a technician. The family found nothing unusual in them that could lead them to answers related to his disappearance.

His collection of coins and currencies from countries he had visited was also among his belongings. He had bought biscuits and almonds to take home, telling his father that he was saving them for the family. Everything else has been kept in his room, largely untouched.

Even routine tasks have become painful reminders of his absence. Benny recently had to get his autorickshaw ready for its fitness test. Shinton used to undertake the painting and preparatory work on the vehicle himself. This time, Benny could not bear to take it to a workshop and face questions. Instead, he brought workers home to complete the job.

Still waiting for answers

Despite approaching the offices of Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and other representatives, Benny said the family had received no definitive communication from either the Union or state governments explaining what happened to Shinton.

“All of them have tried, but still we don't know what happened to our son. We haven’t received a conclusive reply from the Centre or the state government. So many leaders came here, yet nobody could tell us definitively what happened,” he said.

According to Benny, the search operations have been called off, but the family still has no explanation for Shinton’s disappearance.

“I am ready to accept whatever happened. But we need to know what happened,” he said.