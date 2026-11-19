Kasaragod: A medical college without a functioning hospital of its own, students struggling to reach their teaching hospital 50 minutes away, and a 13-year-old college bus that spends nearly half its time in a workshop.

The political class, which has largely remained absent in taking up these issues, staged a massive protest at the Kasaragod Government Medical College at Ukkinadka on Wednesday against the decision to shift the outpatient (OP) consultations to Kasaragod General Hospital, the institution's designated teaching hospital. Principal Prof Arun Kumar put up the notice on Tuesday, citing the clinical training requirements of second-year MBBS students. The students should be receiving the clinical training required under the National Medical Commission's (NMC) Competency-Based Medical Education (CBME) curriculum.

"The OP was serving only the limited needs of the people, but it was hampering teaching and learning in the college. We wanted the space for setting up museums for the departments of Forensic Medicine and Anatomy," said a senior faculty member.

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So, after consulting the Directorate of Medical Education, a decision was taken to shift the OP consultations to the General Hospital in Kasaragod town, 50 minutes away. "The Health Minister and his private secretary had also agreed to the proposal," the faculty member said.

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​The private secretary, Dr D Sunil, is a neurology professor at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and was brought into the minister's team specifically to use his expertise to improve hospitals and healthcare institutions. But the decision was met with protests. The DYFI took out a march to the medical college and had angry arguments with the principal.

IUML leader and Kasaragod MLA Kallatra Mahin condemned the move, arguing that it would deprive poor patients of an existing healthcare facility. "The principal took the decision unilaterally," said Mahin Kelot, an IUML leader from Badiadka and convener of the Kasaragod Medical College Action Committee.

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Following the protests, the principal rolled back the decision. The OP facility, which offers a semblance of a functioning hospital at the medical college, will continue to operate from Monday to Saturday, until 1 pm. But teachers said the OP facility was not even offering the services of a primary health centre (PHC), while denying space to two departments, Anatomy and Forensic Medicine.

According to the National Medical Commission guidelines, hospital services such as OP and IP (inpatient) cannot be run from the academic block. "For primary care, we have PHCs in Badiadka and Perla. We even offered to send our specialists to those centres," the senior faculty member said

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Without the development of these departments and adequate exposure to the teaching hospital in Kasaragod, faculty members fear the MBBS programme, which was sanctioned in September 2025, could face questions over the validity of its clinical training. The first batch of 50 students has entered the second year, and they are expected to be at the teaching hospital until noon, six days a week.

"Only after that do they have their regular classes, such as pathology and other paraclinical subjects," another faculty member told Onmanorama.

Under the CBME framework, students must acquire practical competencies through exposure to patients and hospital facilities, including IP, OP, emergency and operation theatre. But the General Hospital, which serves as the teaching hospital, is 50 minutes away, and the college bus, a 13-year-old school bus, spends two weeks every month in the workshop, the teacher said.

"Our priority is students and their medical education. We are supposed to produce future doctors. They should be at the hospital learning from the operation theatre and clinical consultations. But what is happening is not proper," the teacher said.

The students now hover around the OP facility in the medical college's academic block for their hospital exposure. All this is happening because Kasaragod Medical College does not have a functioning hospital of its own. According to the National Medical Commission guidelines, a teaching hospital, if located on a separate campus, should be within 30 minutes' reach. The General Hospital is 50 minutes away.

"There is no protest for the rights of the students. They are making people believe that prescribing paracetamol in the OP is the purpose of a medical college. They have absolutely no understanding of what facilities a medical college is supposed to have," said the senior faculty member, frustrated with the political class.

The 450-bedded hospital block at Ukkinadka is still a work in progress. Its construction has been delayed by years of disputes and contractor-payment issues. Officials said final plastering and fitting works were underway. This is after the foundation stone for Kasaragod Medical College was laid by the then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy in November 2013.

Thirteen years and three governments later, the work is still in progress.