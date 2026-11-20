Idukki: Illegal quarrying and extensive rock blasting in the vicinity triggered the landslide that killed a farmer at Kadamakkuzhi near Kattappana, even though there was no rainfall or other natural calamity, according to an inquiry report by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The Deputy Collector has submitted the report to the District Collector on the death of Benny (59) of Padiyil Purayidam, Maniyangad, Vallakkadavu, who was crushed by a falling boulder while working in his cardamom plantation on the morning of November 14.

The report recommends an investigation into the action, or lack of it, by the Police, Geology and Revenue departments against illegal quarrying in the area. It also calls for criminal and departmental action against those responsible for the environmental violations. The report notes that extensive blasting was carried out to break rocks until 11 pm on the eve of the tragedy.

Benny Purayidathil. Photo: Special arrangement

It further recommends an expert committee inquiry into the activities of the illegal quarry operators and says they should face culpable homicide charges if found guilty.

The report also calls for the government to take over the land where the illegal quarrying was carried out and recover compensation from those responsible.

According to the assessment, two massive boulders, estimated to be roughly the size of six elephants and two elephants respectively, became dislodged despite the absence of rain or strong winds. The landslide destroyed around 10 acres of cardamom cultivation, as the rocks rolled down from a height of 1.5 km with a deafening roar.

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Following the accident on November 14, officials examined nearby rain gauges and found that the area had received no rainfall apart from light showers on November 5 and 7. This prompted the investigation team to extend its inspection to the upper reaches of the hillside.

After travelling around 18 km from the accident site towards the Karuvakkulam area, the team found evidence of large-scale rock blasting using explosives. Cardamom plants had been uprooted to facilitate the quarrying.

Local residents told the team that illegal quarrying was carried out daily, from 4 pm until dawn. Around 40 loads of rock were allegedly transported out of the area every day in 12 tipper lorries, with goons deployed as lookouts along the roads, the report said.

The quarry operators fled after learning about the inspection team's arrival. However, officials seized a tractor and a jackhammer from the site.

Over the years, extensive quarrying had created deep pits in the area under the pretext of digging ponds for irrigating cardamom plantations. Despite an inspection led by a geologist in 2024 confirming repeated illegal mining, no action was taken, the report said.

Allegations have also emerged of a nexus between the quarry operators and officials, with claims that political pressure prevented enforcement action.

The inspection was conducted by a team led by Idukki Disaster Management Deputy Collector Binu Joseph, Section Clerk Manshad P.A. and Aapda Mitra volunteer Cyril Jose.