Burst pipeline in Kozhikode damages road; water supply disrupted
-
A drinking water pipeline burst on Pavayil Road in Kozhikode yesterday evening, damaging the street and causing flooding for nearly an hour.
-
-
Local residents alerted the authorities, who successfully shut off the main valve to stop the water flow.
-
-
Water supply to the Elathur area has been temporarily disrupted as a result of the incident.
Mail This Article
Kozhikode: A stretch of the Pavayil Road here was damaged on Thursday evening after a drinking water pipeline burst, sending water flooding across the street.
Water gushed along the road for nearly an hour until local residents noticed the breach and alerted the authorities, who then shut off the main valve. Following the incident, water supply to the Elathur area has been temporarily disrupted.