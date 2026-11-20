Palakkad: Rural roads across Valkulambu in Kizhakkancherry panchayat have been left in shambles due to rampant hill-cutting and the non-stop transportation of soil. The crisis worsened when heavily loaded trucks crushed a major drinking water pipeline, leaving nearly 70 families in the Valkulambu and Kavarakkadu areas without potable water for two days.

Although the pipeline was patched up yesterday, locals reported that it ruptured again the moment water was pumped through. Meanwhile, roads surfaced just a year ago, including the Njondukulambu–Chunnaambukaran Kulambu stretch, the Valkulambu road, and the Koranchira hill corridor, have been completely battered by the continuous heavy vehicle movement.

With massive multi-axle ‘Taurus’ tipper trucks making roughly 50 trips a day to haul excavated earth, deep trenches and ruts have formed along the tarmac. Temporary efforts to fill the breaches with quarry dust and rubble have fallen flat, only widening the craters. While the hill excavation has official clearance from the Department of Mining and Geology for National Highway construction work, locals tell a different story.

Residents allege that contractors are using these permits as a smokescreen to raze hills indiscriminately and smuggle soil to unauthorized locations. The Panangutti hill highway is also giving way as tippers roll in from Chunnaambukaran Kulambu. Protests broke out recently at Koranchira when frustrated villagers blocked the trucks, forcing the operators to divert through other village roads.

Though the Kizhakkancherry Grama Panchayat authorities intervened and held talks with the earthmoving contractors, securing a promise that the damaged roads would be repaired, nothing has materialized on the ground. Fed up with the apathy, residents are demanding the immediate restoration of the battered roads and strict curbs on the movement of heavy tipper trucks.