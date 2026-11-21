Palakkad: Commuters along the Pallikkad–Valiyakozhippadam stretch are up in arms over official apathy, as recurring pipe bursts have cratered the road, turning daily travel into an agonizing ordeal. With the ruptured pipelines left unattended, gallons of drinking water continue to go to waste, further deteriorating the already battered road surface.

The route sees heavy daily traffic, including several school buses. Navigating the treacherous, crater-filled stretch has become a backbreaking journey for motorists and passengers alike, with locals pointing out that vehicle breakdowns have now become the norm here.

It has been years since the road was dug up to lay pipelines under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), yet the authorities have not bothered to re-tar or restore it. The fact that this stretch falls across Wards 1 and 18 of the Melarcode Panchayat is also cited as an administrative hurdle delaying maintenance work.

Melarcode Panchayat President R Bijukumar stated that the repairs have been held up due to a shortage of funds. He assured that resurfacing and renovation work would be launched as soon as the funds are sanctioned.