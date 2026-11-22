As the traditional tapioca-parboiling season gets underway across Kerala’s High Ranges, Dileep Nellikunnel of Vathikudy Padamugham is drawing widespread admiration for blending heritage agricultural methods with time-tested processing techniques.

This season, he cultivated nearly half an acre around his homestead, focusing primarily on high-yielding local varieties such as Raman kappa and Mixture kappa. Relying entirely on organic nourishment, using only powdered cow dung and wood ash, his approach significantly enhances the quality, texture, and flavour of the tubers. The harvest has been bountiful, yielding an impressive 10 to 20 kilograms per mound.

Achieving such a harvest was no small feat in the High Ranges, where farmers constantly battle crop raids by wild boars and burrowing bandicoot rats. To counter the rodents, Dileep uses Elikkumbam, an ingenious traditional smoke-trap. He also employs a customised pipe-lever contraption that makes uprooting the heavy tubers effortless without damaging them. The harvested tapioca is cleaned, sliced, parboiled, and sun-dried, preserving it for year-round consumption.

A Chartered Accountant by profession, Dileep traded spreadsheets for the soil a few years ago to become a full-time farmer. Having already unlocked successful cultivation formulas for cocoa and black pepper, he also manages a thriving nutmeg plantation alongside his tapioca fields.