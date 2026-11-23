Kannur: Slain CPM worker C V Dhanaraj (38) was at the centre of political debate in Kannur in the run-up to the Assembly election after whistleblower V Kunhikrishnan accused CPM leaders of misappropriating money collected for his family. The allegations, which implicated Payyannur MLA and CPM leader T I Madhusoodanan, fuelled dissent within the party and contributed to the CPM's fall in Payyannur, one of its strongest bastions, and the eventual victory of Kunhikrishnan, whom party workers believed and embraced.

The verdict in the decade-old murder case has now brought Dhanaraj's killing back to haunt the CPM, this time over the failure of the prosecution to secure convictions against most of those it accused.

A prosecution that alleged a politically motivated conspiracy involving 20 people ended with only three convictions. Sixteen of the 19 accused who faced trial were acquitted, and the court made an unusually sharp observation about the quality of the police investigation.

The Taliparamba Additional Sessions Court found T P Biju, M Vipin and his brother M Vaishakh guilty of murdering Dhanaraj at his home in Ramanthali on July 11, 2016. But it acquitted them of the charges relating to abetment, conspiracy and unlawful assembly, among others.

The other 16 accused were acquitted of all charges, with the court giving them the benefit of doubt. The sentence will be pronounced on Wednesday.

“Despite the seriousness of a sensational murder case, the investigating team mechanically conducted the probe, resulting in lapses,” the court observed. It also said effective investigation was a constitutional requirement. The court found the evidence insufficient to establish the involvement of the other accused.

The verdict is being seen as a loss of face for the CPM, as the investigation and prosecution unfolded under the LDF government during its decade in power, when the party controlled the Home Department.

The defence counsel, Adv P Padmarajan, said even the three convictions hinged on a flawed identification parade. "We feel it was a moral judgment. Nothing else linked the accused to the crime. We are sure we will get an acquittal in the higher court," he told Onmanorama.

Two killings on a night

The murder took place on a night that saw another politically charged killing in Payyannur. Hours after Dhanaraj was hacked to death in front of his mother, C V Madhavi, and wife, N V Sajina, RSS worker C K Ramachandran, an autorickshaw driver, was attacked inside his house at Annoor in Payyannur and killed. The two murders were followed by further violence in the region. In May 2017, C Biju alias Choorakkad Biju, the 12th accused in the Dhanaraj case, was also killed in an alleged retaliatory attack.

The investigation into Dhanaraj's murder began with a claim that a BJP-RSS gang had followed him on motorcycles and attacked him as he reached home. His mother Madhavi and wife Sajina were the key eyewitnesses. The prosecution also relied on the testimony of neighbour Prajeesh, the first witness and complainant, and crucially a CPM branch secretary.

But the court found Prajeesh's testimony unreliable because of his political connection. Defence counsel Adv Premarajan said the police had built the initial case around a list of suspects supplied by a witness who had not seen the murder.

“The FIR itself was manipulated to frame several people affiliated to the RSS and the BJP,” Premarajan said.

Of the three men eventually convicted, only Vipin was named in the FIR. His younger brother Vaishakh and TP Biju were not. Instead, the FIR named another person, Pandaravalappil Biju. Sangh Parivar functionaries who lived five to 10 kilometres from the crime scene, people working elsewhere and a Yuva Morcha mandalam president were also named, he said. Some of those names were later dropped by the police themselves.

“As I said, the intention was to implicate innocent people. We continue to maintain that accused Nos. 1 to 3 were framed,” he said.

But the prosecution's case suffered from contradictions in the accounts of the witnesses. Prajeesh said he had seen 11 people in the courtyard and around the house. Dhanaraj's mother and wife, who were inside, said they saw only three assailants. Prajeesh spoke of people arriving on motorcycles, a detail the two women did not corroborate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defence has made the identification parade the centrepiece of its challenge to the convictions. Adv Premarajan alleged that photographs of the accused were shown to Dhanaraj's wife and mother before the test identification parade, influencing their subsequent identification.

He said the wife, mother and son had told the magistrate that photographs of the accused had been shown to them during the identification process. The defence had raised the issue before the trial court and would rely on it in the High Court, he said.

There was also a discrepancy in the identification made by the two women in court. Madhavi identified only the first accused, Biju, although she had identified three men during the test identification parade. The wife identified all three in court, Premarajan said.

The court, however, accepted the testimony of the wife and mother as sufficient to establish the involvement of the first three accused, taking into account the traumatic circumstances in which they witnessed the attack.

Motive could not be proved

The prosecution also failed to establish the motive it had attributed to the murder. Its case was that Dhanaraj and his associates had been involved in earlier attacks on the houses of two accused and assaults on others, creating political enmity. But the prosecution could not produce the relevant records, Premarajan said.

One of the cases had been settled, and another had ended in an acquittal, he said. The incidents cited dated back to 2008 and 2012, and could not establish the motive for a murder in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

The prosecution had alleged that a conspiracy was hatched a month before the murder and that another meeting took place on the afternoon of July 11. But the court found the charges of conspiracy and unlawful assembly against the first three accused, too, not proved. They were convicted under Sections 447, 341, 323, 326, 506 and 302 read with Section 34 of the IPC for criminal trespass, wrongful restraint, hurt, grievous hurt, criminal intimidation and murder committed with common intention.

Special Public Prosecutor CK Sreedharan welcomed the convictions and said the prosecution would appeal against the acquittals. He also indicated that he could not rule out shortcomings in the investigation. The defence, meanwhile, has said it will challenge the convictions.

The second murder & police role

The concerns over the Dhanaraj investigation acquire another dimension when viewed alongside the case of Ramachandran, who was killed hours later that night. Adv Premarajan is now the Special Public Prosecutor in that case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adv Premarajan said the previous LDF government had kept the appointment of a Special Public Prosecutor pending despite the family's long-standing request and a High Court directive. He was appointed only after the UDF came to power.

Ramachandran's wife had complained to the Kannur Rural District Police Chief that the investigation was manipulated and that a CPM local leader named in the FIR was dropped from the case without the family's knowledge. She alleged that the leader had been involved in the attack.

An inquiry ordered by the Kannur Rural District Police Chief led to a recommendation for departmental action against the investigating officer, Latheesh, Premarajan said. The recommendation is now pending before the Inspector General.

The lawyer also questioned the officer's report that another CPM local leader, Ranjith, was at Pariyaram Medical College Hospital when Ramachandran was murdered. The report cited CCTV footage, but the footage was neither included in the case diary nor produced before the court, Adv Premarajan said. The report also referred to call detail records that, according to him, were not available.

The main accused in the CK Ramachandran murder case include T C P Nandakumar, a DYFI leader, and Nishad, a Payyannur municipal councillor-elect. Both are serving prison terms for their role in a case involving the hurling of a bomb at a police vehicle.

Adv Premarajan said Nandakumar was a close relative of the deceased Ramachandran. "Ramachandran's wife pleaded with Nandakumar to let him go. But he broke her thali and threw it away before hacking Ramachandran to death," alleged the prosecutor.

The chain, weighing two-and-a-half sovereigns, is still in court. "She has not yet claimed it," he said.

'Verdict won't satisfy CPM workers'

Payyannur MLA V Kunhikrishnan said the acquittal of 16 of the 19 accused would not satisfy CPM workers and could reopen discussions within the party over the doubts and questions surrounding the murder.

During the trial, the defence argued that the fallout between former MLA T I Madhusoodanan and Dhanaraj could have led to the murder and not enmity with the BJP-RSS.

The convictions offered some satisfaction, Kunhikrishnan said, but only partial reassurance to Dhanaraj's wife and mother.

Madhusoodanan, who was closely associated with Dhanaraj, declined to comment. “I have nothing to say on the verdict,” he told Onmanorama.

CPM state secretary MV Govindan said he expected the government to appeal against the acquittals. He said the court had pointed to lapses that prevented the prosecution from proving the case and that all those responsible should eventually be punished.

BJP Kannur region president K Shreekanth alleged that the party's workers had been named in the FIR to defame the BJP and RSS and portray them as violent. He said the party had to arrange accommodation for its workers and sympathisers after the 2016 killings because of attacks on their homes.