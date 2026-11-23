Mananthavady: A youth was injured when a deer hit his motorcycle while crossing the road at Karamadu, near Thirunelli, on Monday morning. He was subsequently admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Mananthavady.

The injured has been identified as Shafi MB, 32, a contract worker with the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). He was on his way to Panamaram on official duty when the accident occurred.

Shafi reportedly suspects that the deer's antlers struck his helmet and then hit his chest as he fell off the motorcycle.

With the assistance of Forest Department officials, he was shifted to the Medical College Hospital in a Forest Department vehicle. A whole-body CT scan was also conducted at the hospital. The bike was also damaged in the incident.

According to forest officials, Shafi remains under observation at the hospital.

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Such incidents involving wild animals colliding with motorcycles have become increasingly frequent on forest roads under the North Wayanad Forest Division. This is reportedly the fourth such incident involving motorcycle riders. Deer and wild boars are responsible for most of these accidents.