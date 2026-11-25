Kochi: Nearly 22 months after the Kerala High Court ordered their demolition, the structurally unsafe Chander Kunj Army Towers B and C at Kochi’s Vyttila have moved closer to being razed. Authorities have signed a formal agreement with Mumbai-based Edifice Engineering on November 21, setting a six-month schedule for the demolition and clearance of the site. If all goes as planned, the demolition is expected to take place in early-to-mid April 2027.

The agreement was signed by Fort Kochi Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) G Sai Krishna, representing the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) and the High Court-appointed Executive Committee headed by the Ernakulam District Collector, and Shaji Koshy, Project Manager and authorised signatory of Edifice Engineering.

The contractor will demolish the two 26-storey towers at Silver Sand Island through controlled implosion, remove the debris and clear the site up to the pile caps. The agreement marks a major breakthrough in a project held up by legal challenges, contractor-selection disputes and delays in handing over the apartments.

The signing came a day after owners of the 208 condemned apartments began handing over their keys to AWHO in the presence of revenue officials.

Edifice has begun preliminary mobilisation, but full-fledged operations are awaiting the handover of all apartments. Sources at Edifice Engineering told Onmanorama that around 80 per cent of the flats had been handed over, with the remaining ones to be completed at the earliest.

“We are waiting for all the flats to be handed over. Once everyone gives us the flats, we start full-fledged,” a senior official said, adding that the company could not begin demolition operations while some apartments remained under the owners’ possession.

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The immediate priority will be to safeguard the adjoining Tower A, where 56 families continue to reside. Edifice will erect barricades, shift essential utilities, including the sewage treatment plant (STP) and transformers, and install temporary external construction lifts on Towers B and C to facilitate the movement of workers and materials.

The existing 10 internal lifts will be dismantled floor by floor and handed over to AWHO, as they are excluded from the contractor’s scrap rights.

“Our first priority is the habitability of Tower A. Firstly, we will be barricading them. Then STPs, and Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEPs), which are now common for all three towers, need to be shifted just for Tower A,” the official said.

He said the initial salvaging work could begin in another 15-20 days, but stressed that ensuring Tower A’s habitability would take precedence.

The agreement provides for 24 weeks of core execution, apart from 15 days each for initial mobilisation and final demobilisation. The controlled implosion is scheduled for Week 16, which may fall in mid-April. However, Mehta said no specific blast date had been decided. The project timeline will begin after the complete handover and mobilisation.

₹9.66-cr contract; ₹6.25-crore scrap adjustment

According to the agreement, the net demolition contract value is ₹9,66,40,689, excluding GST, after adjusting an estimated recoverable scrap value of ₹6,25,15,000. Edifice will retain electrical fittings, fixtures, telephone lines and fire systems on an “as is where is” basis.

A 25 per cent mobilisation advance will be released against a ₹1-crore Performance Security Bank Guarantee, approved demolition methodology and insurance receipts. Another 25 per cent will be paid two weeks after the implosion, subject to PWD certification, while the remaining 50 per cent will be released after debris disposal, site handover and submission of statutory compliance certificates.

The project schedule provides for structural preparation and removal of loose materials before the implosion in Week 16. The following eight weeks will be used for debris segregation and disposal, foundation and pile-cap removal, and final site clearance by Week 24.

Tower A safety, ₹75-cr insurance

Under the agreement, IIT Madras will conduct structural safety assessments of Tower A before and after the demolition, with Edifice responsible for facilitating the tests. Photographic and videographic documentation of its apartments and common areas must also be completed before work begins.

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The contractor cannot use the existing water, electricity and other utility systems during demolition and debris clearance. “All such requirements will have to be met by the contractor through a separate supply system,” the agreement states.

The STP will be scaled down, electrical connections rerouted from High-Tension to Low-Tension supply, and fire-fighting and water pipelines shifted. Underground storage tanks will remain intact. Engineering plans must be submitted by December 21, 2026, and the physical work completed at least a month before the implosion.

A temporary parking facility with at least 56 spaces is mandatory for Tower A residents. An annexed layout identifies 58 covered parking slots. The contractor must also erect 12-foot-high mild steel barricades, cover Tower A with hessian cloth, install two perimeter misting systems to control dust and station a permanent safety officer at the site. Periodic cleaning and a post-demolition deep clean are also mandatory.

Given the proximity of the Kochi Metro viaduct, approximately 100 feet and 125 feet from Tower C according to the logistics plan, Edifice must obtain a minimum ₹75-cr Commercial General Liability insurance policy within a month. It must cover property damage, bodily injury, third-party liability, adjoining structures, utilities, residents and workers, besides 72-hour sudden and accidental pollution coverage.

Clearances must be obtained from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), KSEB, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), police, fire authorities and local bodies. The proposed blast date must be communicated to the authorities two weeks in advance. Edifice will be liable for damage to neighbouring structures, utilities and public property caused by its operations.

Legal challenges delayed demolition

Constructed in 2018 by AWHO, the complex developed serious structural problems, forcing 208 families, largely serving and retired Army personnel and their relatives, to vacate Towers B and C.

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On February 3, 2025, the Kerala High Court ordered their demolition and reconstruction, following expert assessments that flagged severe structural deterioration. The Ernakulam District Collector constituted an executive committee on February 12, 2025, to oversee the process.

After a tender process, Edifice Engineering was selected on June 1, 2026. The decision faced challenges from rival bidders, including PK Unique Projects, but the High Court upheld the selection in September and November 2026, clearing the way for the agreement.

Edifice has been in technical partnership with South Africa-based Jet Demolition (Proprietary) Limited since February 2020. Any contractual disputes will be settled under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996, with Kochi as the seat and venue of arbitration.