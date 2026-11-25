Kannur: Three BJP-RSS workers convicted of murdering CPM worker C V Dhanaraj in Payyannur in 2016 were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Taliparamba Additional District Sessions Court on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of ₹5 lakh on each of the convicts, directing that the amount be paid to Dhanaraj's family. If they fail to pay the fine, the convicts will have to serve another five years in prison.

The court had on Monday found the first three accused guilty of murder while acquitting 17 others, including one accused who was killed later. Those convicted were T P Biju (first accused) and siblings M Vipin (second accused) and M Vaishakh (third accused).

The court acquitted accused Nos. 4 to 20, giving them the benefit of doubt. The prosecution failed to establish the motive for the murder or the alleged conspiracy. The court also found the testimony of the first witness unreliable.

Judge K N Prashanth pronounced the verdict in the case, in which 20 BJP-RSS workers were originally accused. The trial of 19 accused was completed, while the 12th accused, C Biju, alias Choorakkatt Biju, was killed later in what was allegedly a retaliatory attack. CPM workers were accused in that case.

Dhanaraj, 40, a former Ezhimala CPM branch secretary and DYFI leader, was hacked and stabbed to death in front of his mother and wife at his home in Ramanthali Kunnaru Karanthat on July 11, 2016.

According to the prosecution, a BJP-RSS gang followed him on motorcycles and attacked him around 9.15 pm as he arrived home on his bike. His mother, C V Madhavi, and wife, N V Sajina, rushed to the scene after hearing the commotion and witnessed the attack. Neighbour Prajeesh, who also rushed there on hearing the noise, was the complainant and the first witness in the case. Dhanaraj died on the way to Pariyaram Medical College Hospital. The case was registered during the first Pinarayi Vijayan government.