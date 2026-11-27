Mavoor: In a follow-up inspection on Thursday, Food Safety officials once again unearthed cracked and maggot-infested eggs from two wholesale outlets, Punathil Egg Traders and PU Egg Traders, operating along the Koolimad Road. Authorities have issued notices directing the owners to dispose of the contaminated stock at their own expense and appear in person before the Food Safety Department.

Inspectors reported that the eggs were being stored in squalid, unhygienic conditions. None of the workers handling the food products across either establishment possessed the mandatory medical fitness certificates.

The action follows a raid just two days prior at the same premises, where officials seized 16,794 rotten and worm-infested eggs, prompting the immediate suspension of both outlets' operating licenses. The owners were strictly instructed to safely destroy the condemned stock, secure health fitness certificates for all employees, and thoroughly sanitize the facilities.

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that legal proceedings are underway to file formal charges against the proprietors, which will be submitted to the Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO). The inspection was spearheaded by Food Safety Officer Dr. A.P. Anu and Elathur Circle Food Safety Officer C.A. Vimal.