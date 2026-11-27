Kochi: For centuries, pygmy blue whales, some nearly 24 metres long, have been singing a haunting three-note melody off India’s southwest coast. Their low-frequency calls travel hundreds of nautical miles across the ocean, remaining beyond the range of human hearing. In October 2019, oceanographer Divya Panicker finally heard them.

Inside a quiet island home in Lakshadweep, the Kochi-born researcher sat with headphones on, listening to audio retrieved from a recorder anchored 25 m on a reef beneath the ocean surface. Outside, roosters crowed in the morning. Through her headphones came something far more extraordinary: the deep pulse of a pygmy blue whale, the first such recording from Indian waters.

She jumped up and down in disbelief before texting her mentor. “It was amazing to sit on the island and suddenly realise it is right here off the reef, and you’re hearing these songs. The cool thing is they have been singing here for years, it's just that human ears can't hear those frequencies without equipment,” Panciker recalls while speaking to Onmanorama.

Divya on the TIME 100 NEXT India cover. Photo: Special arrangement

Recently named in the inaugural TIME100 Next India 2026 list for her pioneering marine-mammal research, Panicker has spent nearly 15 years making sense of the ocean’s hidden soundscape. What began as a fascination with wildlife has evolved into a conservation mission spanning India’s waters. She is now on a mission to establish an underwater hydrophone and audio-recorder network to monitor whales in Lakshadweep.

Growing up in Kochi's Vyttila, she rarely visited the beach. Television wildlife documentaries, however, introduced her to the natural world. After a BSc in Zoology from Stella Maris College, Chennai, and a Master’s in Wildlife Management in the UK, an internship in Scotland brought her into the world of marine mammals. She went on to study humpback dolphins navigating the busy boat traffic inside Kochi harbour.

A defining experience came in 2013, when her mentor, renowned wildlife biologist Dr Ajith Kumar, took her on a cyclone-battered research voyage across the Bay of Bengal. He had cautioned her that whale research was hardly glamorous, but encouraged her nonetheless, opening doors into a field that would eventually take her to Lakshadweep.

The underwater world she studies is largely invisible. Beyond the first few dozen metres, sunlight fades, leaving whales and dolphins dependent on sound to navigate, communicate and find mates. Male blue whales produce repetitive, low-frequency songs capable of travelling nearly 1,000 kilometres through deep water. Panicker calls them “true champions at long-distance relationships”.

Divya Panicker during one of the dives in the ocean. Photo: Special arrangement

According to Panicker, unlike blue whale populations elsewhere that migrate thousands of kilometres towards polar waters to feed, pygmy blue whales in the northern Indian Ocean appear to remain in the region throughout the year. Seasonal monsoon winds churn up nutrient-rich deep waters, encouraging microscopic plants to flourish and supporting dense populations of krill, the tiny shrimp-like creatures on which the whales feed.

Their importance extends well beyond their size. Whales act as ‘ocean farmers’, feeding in deeper waters and releasing nutrient-rich waste near the surface, helping fertilise phytoplankton at the foundation of marine food chains.

“Imagine an elusive giant, bigger than any other giant ever to have lived on this planet, able to speak across ocean basins, helping phytoplankton grow, and eating some of the tiniest animals. It’s remarkable that these gentle souls share the same waters with us,” she says.

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Panicker’s research has now moved beyond individual discoveries. In 2025, she launched an ambitious five-year project to establish underwater listening stations across five Lakshadweep islands. Every six months, she dives to depths of 35 m alongside local divers to retrieve the recorders, download terabytes of audio and redeploy them.

Early recordings have detected blue whale calls across all five islands, with activity peaking between May and July. The findings could prove crucial for conservation. Lakshadweep lies along one of the world’s busiest international shipping routes, connecting the Middle East to Southeast Asia. Identifying when and where whales gather could help authorities issue advisories asking ships to slow down or avoid areas where collisions pose a threat.

The recorders also capture the broader reef soundscape, from the dusk chorus of reef fish to the crackling of snapping shrimp. These sounds could help researchers understand how El Nino and coral bleaching affect marine ecosystems.

Dolphins. Photo: Special arrangement

Fieldwork brings its own surprises. Curious reef fish have bitten off microphones, forcing her team to build protective cages, while corals and clams encrust equipment within months. Traditional pole-and-line tuna fishing in Lakshadweep, which uses single hooks instead of destructive bottom-trawling nets, has helped keep the instruments safe, unlike trawl net fishing in other parts.

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For Panicker, the research is as much about listening to island communities as it is about listening to whales. Long before scientific hydrophones arrived, Lakshadweep's seafaring communities had their own knowledge and vocabulary for marine mammals. In Minicoy, the archipelago’s southernmost atoll, fishers have traditionally regarded whale sightings as an omen of abundance, believing they signal richer fish catches closer to the island.

“Even whales have cultural traditions, passing down regional song dialects and learning new songs across ocean basins. In some places of India, people consider whales divine and worship them,” she added.

Fishers and divers have been involved in Panicker’s work from the outset, helping develop low-cost anchors and deploy the recorders. Panicker hopes she can help build a community of marine scientists in Lakshadweep and the necessary infrastructure to carry out cutting-edge research on the islands.

Divya during one of her journeys to the ocean. Photo: Special arrangement

“The work doesn’t get completed with one person. So many people from the fisher and diving community help, not because they have to, but because they are genuinely curious about science and what is happening in the waters around them,” Panicker says.

A PhD in oceanography from the University of Washington has opened several professional avenues for her. Panicker founded Wavelet, an ocean-science consultancy in Lakshadweep, and is an Assistant Professor at the Transdisciplinary University in Bengaluru. She is also an Honorary Fellow at Ashoka University, a Guest Investigator at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution and leads the marine programme at the NGO FERAL.

She has also taken her fascination with the ocean to young readers through two children’s books, ‘Razia Learns to Swim’ and ‘Have You Ever Heard a Whale Sing?’

The daughter of retired Supreme Court judge Justice K S Radhakrishnan and Sari Radhakrishnan, Panicker divides her time between Lakshadweep and the country where her husband, Indian Foreign Service officer Rohit Rathish, is posted. He is currently serving in the Seychelles.

Divya posing for a picture during one of her journeys. Photo: Special arrangement

Their five-year-old daughter, Innila, often accompanies her on island expeditions and has been travelling with her mother to the reefs since she was three. For a child growing up between islands and continents, the ocean is already part of her everyday life.

And somewhere beneath the Lakshadweep reefs, the whales continue their ancient songs, reminding Panicker that even after years of research, much of their world remains waiting to be heard.