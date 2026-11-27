An 1,800-square-foot hi-tech mushroom farm built with an investment of ₹27 lakh, and inside, a colorful harvest of exotic mushrooms, gourmet products, high-quality spawn, and complete DIY growing kits packed with specialized mushroom pellets.

For Peter Mathew Edavazhikkal, a long-cherished dream of cultivating crops in an ultra-hygienic, tech-driven environment has finally sprouted into reality at ‘Fresh Harvest Hi-Tech Farming,’ located near Poonkavu West Junction in Alappuzha.

Designed with insulated PUF-panel walls, tiled floors, and climate-controlled chambers, the farm uses readymade sawdust pellets for its mushroom beds. The facility primarily cultivates milky mushrooms alongside oyster mushrooms in three distinct hues. Going beyond fresh produce, the enterprise also retails value-added products like classic mushroom pickle and a unique mushroom-date pickle, alongside operating an in-house spawn production lab.

Trading aircraft engineering for modern agriculture

Peter holds a degree in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering. Yet, throughout his 12-year career across the UAE and Kerala, he always harboured the ambition of launching an enterprise back home. In-depth market research led him straight to precision, hi-tech agriculture.

Observing a clear supply gap, very few growers could consistently supply fresh mushrooms to local retail markets, he locked in on his crop. He mastered modern commercial cultivation after touring an advanced mushroom unit in Malappuram. Backed by a subsidy under the Central Government’s Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF), Peter spent nearly a year setting up the facility on an 8-cent plot adjoining his home. Commercial production took off this April.

Precision climate control

Cultivation is spread across three grow rooms, each holding between 700 and 800 beds and producing an average daily harvest of 15 kilograms. Rather than spraying water directly onto the beds, the facility employs an automated fan-and-pad evaporative cooling system to regulate humidity.

The mechanism is simple yet highly effective: one wall is lined with thick cellulose evaporative pads fed by an external water reservoir, while heavy-duty exhaust fans line the opposite wall. As the fans draw air through the damp pads, a cool, moisture-laden breeze circulates evenly throughout the grow room.

Strict biosecurity and quality control protocols are observed throughout the process. All substrate raw materials are completely sterilized prior to inoculation, and water is routinely tested for ideal pH levels. The farm also features specialized tissue-culture equipment for indigenous spawn production, as well as mechanized packaging and labeling units.

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Fresh Harvest currently supplies grocery stores and supermarkets from Ambalappuzha to Cherthala, while also offering doorstep delivery within a 20-kilometer radius of Alappuzha town. Looking ahead, Peter aims to expand his footprint in soilless, precision agriculture to newer varieties and markets.