Idukki: Wild tusker Chakkakomban, currently staying near the Anayirankal Dam following an operation to tranquillise and radio-collar him, is healthy, the Forest Department has confirmed. The elephant has remained in the area since this morning.

A team of forest officials has been stationed nearby, closely monitoring the tusker's movements and assessing his physical condition. Officials said his health and behaviour would continue to be monitored.

The Forest Department launched the mission to capture, radio-collar and drive Chakkakomban back into the deep forest after the tusker repeatedly strayed into human settlements in the Chinnakanal region, posing a threat to life and property.

However, the team could not complete the operation despite three days of efforts. The mission has been temporarily suspended due to multiple operational challenges and is expected to resume between late December and early January.

Meanwhile, the Idukki District Collector lifted the prohibitory orders imposed in Chinnakanal panchayat on Friday.