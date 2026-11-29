Poonithura: As the annual 'Vrischikotsavam' festival approaches, marking the seventh festive season since heavy traffic was banned on the historic Iron Bridge, the vital link remains a picture of official neglect. Citing structural frailty, authorities barred all vehicles except two-wheelers on March 4, 2019. While filling the craters ahead of the festival season was once an annual ritual, even that bare minimum has been skipped this time around.

The bridge was last patched during Onam. However, because heavy road rollers cannot be used on the fragile structure, the repair work was flimsy. Within a week, the fresh layer of asphalt gave way. Trapped rainwater accelerated the erosion, reopening wide, jagged craters. Today, the entire stretch is an obstacle course of spine-jarring potholes that pose a severe hazard to two-wheeler riders.

Poonithura residents continue to bear the brunt of this prolonged crisis. Even hailing an autorickshaw to Tripunithura has become an ordeal, leaving senior citizens especially stranded. Safety hazards have also multiplied: after one of the decommissioned pedestrian footpaths collapsed in January 2024, pedestrians have been forced to navigate the narrow roadway shoulder-to-shoulder with moving vehicles.

Ironically, fully caparisoned temple elephants are still walked across the bridge without incident, a testament to the resilience of this British-era structure, which stubbornly stands its ground despite official neglect. Meanwhile, bureaucratic progress on a solution remains paralyzed. Although administrative sanction of ₹31 crore was granted years ago to construct a parallel bridge, land acquisition is still stuck at square one.

Petition submitted

Demanding an immediate end to the prolonged hardships faced by commuters, Sree Poornathrayeesa Road Residents’ Association President K.B. Shaji has submitted a formal petition to the authorities. The representation urges officials to resolve the crisis without delay and ensure the bridge is made safely motorable before the 'Vrischikotsavam' begins.