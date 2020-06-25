All regular train services cancelled till August 12: Railways

New Delhi: All regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till August 12, the Railway Board said on Thursday.

Source said that the decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country.

However, all special trains -- 12 pairs running on the Rajdhani routes since May 12 and 100 pairs operating since June 1 -- will continue, they said.

The limited special suburban services which began recently in Mumbai to ferry essential services personnel identified by the local authorities will also continue to run, officials said.

"All tickets booked for the regular time-tabled trains for journey date from July 1 to August 12 also stand cancelled. Full refund will be generated," the Railway Board order stated.

Earlier, the Railways had cancelled all trains till June 30.

The Railways had on Tuesday announced to cancel all train tickets booked for regular trains on or prior to April 14 and said that refunds will be generated for the same.

The Railway Board in an order dated June 22 said: "It has been decided that all train tickets booked on or prior to April 14 for regular time-tabled trains should be cancelled and full refunds generated."

The railways had suspended the operation of all passenger, mail and express trains from March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of novel coronavirus.

On May 14, the Railways had cancelled all regular train tickets booked for travel till June 30 and decided on full refunds.

These tickets were booked during the lockdown period when the railways was allowing bookings for journeys in June.

The railways had introduced Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport stranded migrant workers, pilgrims, students and tourists.

The railways then launched 15 pairs of Special AC trains from May 12 and 200 time- tabled trains from June 1.

(With PTI & IANS inputs)