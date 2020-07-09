Absconding UP gangster Vikas Dubey arrested from Ujjain

Bhopal: Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was on Thursday arrested at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.



Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

2 more associates killed

Two associates of gangster Vikas Dubey were killed in different encounters, the Uttar Pradesh police said.

The police have gunned down Kartikeya alias Prabhat Mishra and Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey.

Praveen was killed in Etawah when he was trying to escape after stealing a car.

"The police team surrounded a person at about 4.30 am and he was killed in an exchange of fire. The deceased was identified as Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, who was wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest," Etawah Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Tomar said. The police have seized a rifle and a pistol from him.

Kartikeya, meanwhile, was being brought to Kanpur after his arrest in Haryana's Faridabad. He was gunned down when he tried to flee from the police custody.

Kartikeya snatched the pistol of a policeman and opened fire at the STF personnel accompanying him, injuring two of them, Uttar Pradesh ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said.

In the retaliatory firing, Kartikeya sustained bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the officer said.

With this, five criminals involved in the Kanpur shootout have now been killed. On Wednesday morning, a team of UP Police engaged Vikas Dubey's accomplice, Amar Dubey, in a gunfight in Hamirpur. Amar succumbed to injuries hours later.

(With inputs from PTI)

