Kanpur: The car carrying Vikas Dubey to Kanpur overturned at Barra area in Kanpur on Friday morning killing the Uttar Pradesh gangster.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed in encounter when he tried to flee after road accident, Kanpur IG Mohit Agarwal confirmed.

ADG Kanpur range, J N Singh said, "Dubey was injured in the encounter and he was declared dead in the hospital."

After the accident, Dubey snatched the pistol of an STF personnel and tried to flee but was surrounded by the police team and he was injured in an exchange of fire. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

The officer confirmed that Dubey "sustained injuries" but did not confirm to what extent, saying it would come in the postmortem report.

Absconding gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday days after his gang killed eight policemen in a shootout.

Vikas Dubey was being brought from Ujjain to Kanpur on a transit remand.

Wife, son arrested

His wife, son and a servant too were apprehended by the Uttar Pradesh STF here on Thursday evening.

Vikas Dubey's wife Richa Dubey was arrested from her Krishna Nagar residence on Thursday evening by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) on charges of harbouring the gangster and conniving with him, police sources said.

The gangster's son and a servant were also arrested, sources said.

"Vikas Dubey's wife is being questioned to elicit information about the facts relating to the events involving ambush of the police team

in Kanpur, a police spokesman said.

Richa is said to have supported Dubey in his unlawful activities.

She is allegedly the part of the conspiracy that led to the killing of eight policemen at Kanpur's Bikru village on July 3.

She had allegedly connected her mobile phone to a CCTV camera installed in their now-demolished house at Bikru village and kept an eye on the activities there even from her absence.

Richa had gone missing immediately after the Kanpur ambush.

Earlier, police had visited the gangster's Krishna Nagar residence twice but could not find Richa or the couple's son.