COVID lockdown lifted in Bengaluru; Use masks, maintain social distancing, urges Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: Lockdown is not the solution for controlling COVID-19 and resource mobilisation equally important for a government to function, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday said as he ruled out extension of the week-long shutdown in the city and elsewhere.

Addressing the people of the state, he stressed on maintaining social distancing and wearing masks and said experts have advised 5T strategy -- trace, track, test, treat and technology -- to control the coronavirus spread.

"We had been successful at the beginning in controlling the COVID, but in recent days especially in Bengaluru the COVID cases have increased....I want to tell the people of the state that for the control of the virus, lockdown was not the solution. The solution is wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," Yediyurappa said.

Amid a spike in cases, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts were brought under "complete lockdown" from 8 pm of July 14 to 5 am on Wednesday aimed at controlling the spread.

A few other districts too had announced lockdown during this period after the cases increased since June 1 when the Unlock-1 phase started and people stranded in other states and foreign countries returned to Karnataka.

The government was making all efforts to control the spread of COVID-19, the Chief Minister said, adding there won't be lockdown in Bengaluru from tomorrow and people can resume their daily activities.

For a government resource mobilisation was equally important, he said, clearing the air over possible extension of the lockdown.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa chairs a meeting with all zonal ministers, in-charge of COVID control, to discuss the current situation, in Bengaluru, Monday. Photo: PTI

"So we have to take all precautions and move on. Lockdown is not the solution to control COVID-19, there won't be lock down in Bengaluru or any other part of Karnataka from now on. People will be allowed to carry out their activities," he said.

However, strict measures will continue in containment zones, he added.

During the speech, he also responded to opposition Congress' allegation of misappropriation in the purchase of COVID care equipment and said "not even a rupee has been misused."

Opposition leaders were free to examine the documents and the government was ready to share it with them, he said.

As of Monday evening, cumulatively 67,420 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 1,403 deaths and 23,795 discharges.

Bengaluru Urban tops the districts with a total of 33,229 infections.