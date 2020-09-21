{{head.currentUpdate}}

No-confidence motion against RS Deputy Chairman rejected, 8 MPs suspended

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session.
New Delhi: Rajya Sabha on Monday suspended eight members, including TMC leader Derek O'Brien, a day after the House witnessed unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members during the passage of farm bills.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu also rejected a notice for no confidence motion against deputy chairman Harivansh on the grounds that proper procedure was not followed.

Naidu condemned the unruly behaviour and "threats" to Harivansh during the passage of the farm bills.

Shortly thereafter, Parliamentary Affairs Ministers read out a motion seeking suspension of eight members for the remainder of the session.
Two farm bills clear Parliament amid Opposition protests

Naidu put the motion to vote and it was carried by voice vote.

However, opposition members protested against the decision, leading to adjournment of the proceedings for about 20 minutes.

Two key farm bills, dubbed as the biggest reform in agriculture by the government, were on Sunday passed by Rajya Sabha with voice vote amid unprecedented unruly scenes by protesting opposition members who were demanding that the proposed legislation be referred to a House panel for greater scrutiny.

