Suspended MPs end sit-in protest after opposition announces boycott of RS proceedings

New Delhi: The eight suspended MPs ended their sit-in protest on the Parliament premises on Tuesday, after the opposition announced its boycott of the Rajya Sabha proceedings until the suspension is revoked.

A number of opposition parties led by the Congress on Tuesday staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha demanding that the suspension of eight members be revoked. The Congress was the first to walkout from the House along with members of the AAP, TMC and Left parties.

The members of all these three parties are among those who have been suspended by the House for the remaining part of the Monsoon session.

Some parties like the NCP, SP, Shiv Sena and RJD also staged a walkout later.

Eight Rajya Sabha MPs were suspended from the House on Monday for their misconduct during the passage of two farm bills on Sunday.



Some of them threw rule book, tore its page and climbed the secretary general's table as they attacked Harivansh for going ahead with the process of the bills' passage.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday said the opposition will boycott the proceedings of the House till the suspension of eight members is revoked.

Clockwise from top left, TMC MP OBrien, CPI (M) MP KK Ragesh, Congress MPs Ripun Bora and Ranjeev Satav, TMC MP Dola Sen, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, CPI (M) MP Elamaram Kareem and Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain, who were suspended from remaining Monsoon Session of Parliament over the ruckus created in Rajya Sabha during passage of farm bills. Photo: PTI

Speaking after the Zero Hour, Azad also demanded that the government brings a bill which should ensure private players don't procure food grains below the minimum support price (MSP) fixed by the government.

He also asked the government that the MSP should be fixed from time to time as the C2 Swaminathan formula.

The suspended parliamentarians spent the night in the lawns near Mahatma Gandhi's statue. AAP's Sanjay Singh posted a picture on Twitter from the protest site in the morning and said that the "whole night was spent under the open sky in front of Bapu's statue".

Deputy Chairman's tea offer refused, announces fast

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh's attempt to broker peace with the MPs with a cup of tea in the morning was to no avail.

The RS deputy chairman, the leaders said, came in bright and early with a posse of news cameras and was told by a senior MP to visit them without the cameras and sit with them.

"Another senior MP also told him that while bringing tea was a nice gesture, he was still in the wrong in what he did. He was told that he was the one who broke the rules," a protesting MP told PTI.

The protesting MPs did not accept the tea and snacks offered by the deputy chairman.

To personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago as well as those sitting on Dharna shows that Shri Harivansh Ji has been blessed with a humble mind and a big heart. It shows his greatness. I join the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered praise on Harivansh on Tuesday after he offered tea to opposition MPs sitting on dharna in Parliament complex, saying his "inspiring" and "statesmanlike" conduct will make every democracy lover proud.

Harivansh Singh has been in the thick of things since the suspension drama unfolded. The eight MPs were suspended for the remaining part of the current session over their "misbehavior" with the deputy chairman during the passage of the farm Bills on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said Deputy Chairman Harivansh, an MP from Bihar, was physically threatened by opposition MPs on Sunday.

Naidu also rejected a notice for a no-confidence motion against the deputy chairman as it was not in proper format and a 14-day notice period was not given.

Expressing his deep anguish and pain at opposition members' "humiliating" conduct towards him, Harivansh on Tuesday announced a 24-hour long fast, hoping that this may inspire a feeling of "self-purification" in them.

In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu, Harivansh recounted the ruckus in the House on Sunday during the passage of farm bills, and said members engaged in "violent" conduct in the name of democracy, tried to frighten the Chair and tore to shreds every norm and convention of the House.

The suspended MPs have vowed to continue their protest and are even likely to demand that they be allowed to attend the session.

Four of the eight suspended Upper House members had moved resolutions opposing some key Bills that appear in the Rajya Sabha List of Business announced for Tuesday. The four MPs are Derek O'Brien, Rajeev Satav, Elamaram Kareem and K K Ragesh.

Since they are suspended, their names don't figure in the list.

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to end on October 1. However, the session is likely to be curtailed with several MPs testing positive for COVID-19.

(With PTI inputs.)